University spin-off Gelion is listed on the London Stock Exchange – pv magazine Australia





Gelion, the battery technology company spun out of the University of Sydney by Professor Thomas Maschmeyer, is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Gelion

This is the first time that a University of Sydney spin-off has been publicly traded. Trading began Tuesday night in London, with the company launching its initial public offering (IPO) at a market cap of $ 288 million ($ 154 million). Gelion uses a breakthrough in battery chemistry developed by Maschmeyer that transformed zinc bromide batteries by making them cheaper, safer and more rugged than lithium batteries for stationary storage of renewable energy. Maschmeyer, from the university’s school of chemistry, said: It’s fantastic to see our basic research go from the lab to a spin-off and now to a global listed company in London in just six years. We are delighted to launch this IPO on the AIM market, specializing in start-ups and technology companies. The world is going through a period of unprecedented global demand for renewable energy storage and battery technologies. I think the timing of our IPO couldn’t have been better. Bloomberg NEF last month predicted energy storage facilities to reach more than a cumulative terawatt hour by the end of the decade. This, he says, will require more than $ 368 billion ($ 262 billion) in investment. University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Mark Scott said: The University could not be more proud of this tremendous achievement by Thomas and his team. The success of Gelion is directly linked to the mission of our university: leadership for good and disseminating the results of our research to the world. What’s really exciting is that we know this is just the start for Gelion. This is why the University has invested in the company from the start. Founded as a spin-off from the University of Sydney in 2015, Gelion has developed batteries for the renewable energy storage sector, which is fundamental for economies in transition away from fossil fuels and for unlocking the full potential. renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. Gelion has two divisions. Its stationary energy storage division is dedicated to the commercialization of the Endure-branded Zinc bromide battery, a pioneering chemistry at the University of Sydney. This battery will initially be used in agriculture, mining and for remote communities, providing reliable renewable energy for off-grid systems. Later, Gelion aims to develop battery technology for use in solar and wind farms and for grid stabilization. Manufacturing of the battery is slated to begin next year at West Sydney maker Battery Energy. Work is underway to develop the pilot production line. The other division of Gelions aims to improve existing lithium-ion battery technology for mobile energy storage with its exclusive performance additives for lithium-silicon and lithium-sulfur batteries. These additives will make lithium battery technology safer and provide higher density power for electric vehicles and the emerging electric aviation industry. Maschmeyer received the Prime Minister’s Award for Innovation in 2020 in recognition of his work on building businesses that translate scientific discoveries into commercial applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/press-releases/university-spin-off-gelion-lists-on-london-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos