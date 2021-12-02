Gold drops as Fed’s hawkish rhetoric dampens lure





ADP’s private payroll increased by 534,000 in November

Weak automotive demand weighs on palladium – analyst

Gold could drop to $ 1,758 / oz – techniques December 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors bet the US Federal Reserve would cut its bond purchases faster to cope with soaring inflation despite concerns about the economic recovery in the midst of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,777.87 an ounce at 6:39 a.m. GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1,778.10. In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank must be prepared to respond to the possibility that inflation does not decline in the second half of 2022. read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Powell also said the Fed will consider a faster cut in its bond purchases at its next two-day meeting scheduled to start on December 14. Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, although lower stimulus measures and rising interest rates push up government bond yields, resulting in a higher opportunity cost. for holding bullion, which earns no interest. Read more “Powell’s more hawkish shift in rhetoric could overshadow any bullish momentum from the Omicron virus for gold until at least Friday’s non-farm payroll report,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management. The US non-farm payroll report could influence the Fed’s position on rates. ADP’s national employment report showed Wednesday that private payrolls increased by 534,000 jobs in November. Read more Spot gold XAU = is still targeting $ 1,758 an ounce, as it broke deep into support at $ 1,780 and broke an uptrend line, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. XAU = spot gold is still targeting $ 1,758 an ounce as it broke deep below support at $ 1,780 and broke an uptrend line. Spot silver rose 0.5% to $ 22.42 an ounce and platinum gained 0.7% to $ 940.09. Palladium rose 0.5% to $ 1,756.46. But the metal failed to recover from last week’s steep drop and continued to trade below gold for the first time since August 2019. “Industrial use of palladium is burdened because we are not receiving strong demand from automobiles and that is fueling speculative fervor,” said Innes of SPI. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Report by Nakul Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/gold-dips-feds-hawkish-rhetoric-dampens-safe-haven-appeal-2021-12-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos