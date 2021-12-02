Prepare for another bull run in European stock markets next year





(Bloomberg) – Even lockdowns and the omicron can’t derail strategists’ optimism that the European stock rally may drag on until next year. The benchmark Stoxx 600 will gain 9.3% to 506 index points by the end of 2022 from Tuesday’s close, based on the average of 17 forecasts from Bloomberg’s strategists survey. This compares to the average annual gains of 4% over the past 20 years and would take the gauge to a new record. We believe the positive catalysts are not exhausted, with stocks expected to continue moving forward next year, as stagflation fears fade on both sides, said Mislav Matejka, strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., who has a target of 525 for the Stoxx 600. The omicron variant is a wild card for that, but especially in the short term, and it’s unlikely to be a game-changer for next year. After a huge rally of 18% and several records this year, European stocks suffered a setback in November as the latest wave of Covid-19 and the emergence of the omicron variant resulted in further restrictions, fueling fears that the recovery does not stumble. But strategists polled by Bloomberg see these risks as just a temporary bump in the road and expect earnings growth, along with generous fiscal and monetary stimulus to support the recovery in 2022. Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau said less market complacency about Covid-19 risks is a good thing, and he recommends investors buy the dips. The new variants are a source of volatility, but the world is better prepared than in February 2020, said Roland Kaloyan, strategist at Societe Generale SA, which has good prospects for European equities thanks to strong balance sheets, increased margins. and high cash flow levels. Companies have adapted to the constraints of the virus, while central banks and governments could support the market in an unfavorable scenario, he added, recommending adjusting portfolios towards cyclicals in 2022. Strong earnings growth is one of the main reasons European stocks may hit new highs next year. UBS AG strategists led by Nick Nelson forecast 15% profit growth in 2022, well above the 8% consensus, but say market returns will likely be ahead in the first half of 2022 before momentum. profit turns negative and the focus is on tightening monetary policy. The optimism among strategists is even more evident from the median poll target for the Stoxx 600 of 520, which implies returns of 12% next year. The survey targets range from 430 to 530, with Goldman Sachs Inc. and Bayern LB being the most bullish, while Bank of America Corp. and TFS Derivatives are the most bearish. We expect 2022 to be a year of payback, as growth slows towards the trend in response to an easing of cyclical support factors, and a withdrawal of monetary stimulus drives up real bond yields, Milla said. Savova, Bank of America strategist. The emergence of the omicron strain is not part of our baseline scenario but, on the contrary, reinforces the idea that the risks to the growth outlook are increasingly tilted to the downside. Other survey highlights include: For the Euro Stoxx 50, strategists see an average 12% increase

For the DAX, strategists see an average 11% increase

For the FTSE 100, strategists see an average gain of 8.6% 2021 Bloomberg LP

