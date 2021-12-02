Business
Mini return to the Oslo Stock Exchange after yesterday’s fall
The Oslo Stock Exchange suffered a crash last week: Friday was the worst trading day this year, followed by Monday’s rally. In contrast, it ended Tuesday down 0.6%, before the main index rose 0.7% on Wednesday.
On the first trading day in December, rising oil prices and strong stock markets helped push the main index up.
The price of a barrel of North Sea oil was around $ 71.8 on Wednesday afternoon, up 2.3% from Tuesday.
Equinor has been the most traded stock so far, closing 0.6% higher. Aker BP shares rose 1.9%. Apart from that, Hydro ended up rising 3.8%, while shares of DNB rose 2.5%.
– After the stock market crash yesterday in the United States and Europe, Asian stock markets are recovering this morning. SEB reported in its morning report Wednesday that Chinese stock markets are just above the zero line and Japanese stock markets are up nearly 1%.
The good news brings Softox courses
Immediately after the opening of the stock exchange, the share of Softox Solutions increased by 10.4%. This comes after the company announced that the European Union was opening up to the use of the company’s disinfection products.
This is good news for Softox. We believe that the European Commission assessment will now allow us to make our products available to the market so that we can meet our obligations under the agreement with hospital procurement, the company wrote.
The Norwegian pharmaceutical company previously rejected a request for a transitional arrangement from the Norwegian Environment Directorate for its hand sanitizer products. In this context, the company requested an assessment and an explanatory memorandum from the European Commission.
That green light has now been given, according to the company itself.
Wednesday morning, before the opening of the stock exchange, it was learned that the Norwegian had reached an agreement for the rental of two Boeing 737 Max. The aircraft will soon be delivered to the company. Norway’s share fell by around ten percent last week.
Immediately after the opening of the exchange, Norway’s share increased by 1.09%.
However, SAS shares fell more than 10.7%, after Nordea reduced its price target to SEK 0.5 from NOK 1.2 earlier on Wednesday. Nordea writes that it is concerning that the company is entering the winter season with higher-than-expected cash consumption, although the brokerage firm believes the company is working on a financial restructuring. In the long term, the outlook is qualified as uncertain.
Overnight through Wednesday, news also surfaced that Rec Silicon CEO Tore Torvund had resigned after twelve years. Current CFO James A. May 2, Acting CEO role. When the stock market opens, the stock rises 0.55%.
inflationary pressures
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell appeared Tuesday afternoon at a hearing in the U.S. Senate. In his speech prepared for the hearing released yesterday, he stressed that Omicron poses a threat to the US economy.
“The increase in the number of new coronavirus cases and the emergence of the omicron variable pose a negative risk to jobs, economic activity and the uncertainty surrounding inflation,” she added.
The recognition by the US Federal Reserve that the risk that inflationary pressures may not be as temporary as initially assumed, and that it must therefore consider a more rapid elimination of stimulus measures and a rapid upward adjustment in rates. interest, resulted in the stock market already grappling with pandemic fears and loss of confidence The disappointing consumer fell further, DNB wrote in its morning report.
Uncertainty creates turmoil
The recent market turmoil is particularly related to news about the new variant of the omikron virus, which is creating uncertainty among investors. Stéphane Bancel, president of Moderna, said on Tuesday that he believed the vaccines would have a much weaker effect against the omicron variant. He also believes it will be months before pharmaceutical companies can mass produce a new vaccine that specializes in different types of viruses.
Pl Ringholm, Head of Analysis at Sparebank1 Markets, points out that uncertainty is creating turmoil in the stock market.
Although we are well trained in this and vaccinated, there is still room for maneuver and uncertainty. Until we get the information in mid-December, it’s not unreasonable to think the stock market is nervous and can be volatile, Ringholm told DN on Tuesday afternoon.
(Terms)Copyright Dagens Nringsliv AS and / or our suppliers. We would like you to share our cases using a link that leads directly to our pages. All or part of the Content may not be copied or used in any way with written permission or as permitted by law. For additional conditions look here.
Sources
2/ http://www.modularphonesforum.com/mini-return-on-the-oslo-stock-exchange-after-yesterdays-drop-the-main-index-rose-0-7-percent/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]