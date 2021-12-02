3 Newbie stock market analysts are bullish

The market has witnessed a tidal wave of new share listings this year, with companies clamoring to raise capital (and educate the public) during the economic recovery. In addition to a solid initial public offering (Initial Public Offering), non-traditional routes like Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SAVS, flooded trade in 2021.

In a sea of ​​newbies on the stock market, investors struggled to stay afloat as they got to know the new kids in the neighborhood. Wall Street analysts have also been trying to get up to speed.

Given their limited financial history and unproven markets, it can be difficult to form an opinion on new market entrants. But research shows it needs to keep selling companies, and it has in recent weeks.

Here are three of the news that bullish analysts say is worth a closer look.

Are Real Good Food Company Stocks Buy Before Profits?

The Company of real good food (NASDAQ: RGF) sells nutritious comfort foods including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Its frozen products are available on its website and in various grocery stores. Four great main courses have been placed in Costco stores nationwide, including the three-cheese bacon-stuffed chicken (yum!).

Although its food may seem appetizing, the actions of Real Goods caused heartburn to early shareholders. It is down more than 30% from its November 5e debut despite the headlines. Analysts say with the stock now trading around $ 8 per share, it may be time to second portion.

This week, four sellers launched a cover of Real Good Food and all of them called the action a buy. Better yet, the price targets for the bullish $ 15- $ 16 groups suggest the stock may double to recoup its initial losses. One of the bulls is Truist Financial who praised the company’s success in disrupting the frozen food aisle and its potential to expand into new categories.

With the health and wellness trend accelerating during the pandemic, more nutritious Real Goods pizza and ice cream are expected to gain space in more stores across the country. In the meantime, investors are hoping for a good financial performance when management releases its third quarter results on December 7.e.

Wall Street bullish on Caribou Biosciences?

Caribou biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) is a California-based biotech developing genome-modified immune cell therapies for cancer. Its portfolio includes a range of therapeutic candidates targeting non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia and various solid tumors.

The company’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma candidate, CB-010, is the most advanced on the development path. The results of the phase 1 ANTLER trial involving 50 patients spread over several sites are expected in the fall of 2025. Its other candidates are still in the discovery or investigation phase of a new drug (IND).

So, like many start-up biotech companies, Caribou Biosciences is really a waiting game when it comes to investing. Analysts think it’s worth the wait.

All five analysts following the stock have buy ratings, including two who began hedging this week. Oppenheimer is now the most bullish on the streets after giving Caribou a price target of $ 36 on Monday, citing the company’s potential to grab market share in its focus areas.

Caribou Biosciences surpassed $ 30 shortly after its IPO in July 2021, but has since fallen back below $ 20 and close to its original offering price. Based on the street’s bullish trend on Caribou, now may be a good time to follow the herd.

What is the Life Time group for?

Lifetime group (NYSE: LTH) is the operator of more than 150 sport resort destinations designed to change the way people train, eat and play. A modern take on the most advanced fitness facilities, Life Time offers a mix of popular live classes and competitions that are available on its in-house digital platform. This serves to diversify its revenue streams beyond its large but limited locations in the United States and Canada.

Despite the recent influx of digital health and fitness brands, analysts say Life Time deserves additional due diligence reps. Most call the action a buy, citing Life Times’ differentiated omnichannel business model. Others are more cautious due to the competitive landscape and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Oppenheimers’ goal of $ 40 points to a possible double bagging, while on the other end of the spectrum, Wells Fargos, $ 19, suggests there is little to no potential.

Stocks of 40% depleted have been slowed in recent days by concerns about the impact of the spreading of Omicron variant on health clubs. In the short term, re-masking policies will undoubtedly hurt companies like LifeTime. But in the long run, the company’s rapid rate of growth and alignment with current health and wellness should make it a winner.