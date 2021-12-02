OPEC + Should Stick With Existing Oil Policy As Virus Variant Hits Prices





The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) can be found in front of its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Austria on December 6, 2019. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

OPEC + meeting starts at 13:00 GMT

Oil prices fell from three-year October highs

Omicron and release of US reserves to guide OPEC + decision

OPEC + rejected Washington’s calls for more oil LONDON, Dec. 2 (Reuters) – OPEC and its allies are expected to stick to the current policy of increasing production despite examining other options, sources said on Thursday after sharp price swings crude, a US release of oil reserves and fears about the new variant of the coronavirus. Brent fell to around $ 70 a barrel, down from October three-year highs above $ 86. Prices in November saw their biggest monthly drop since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant raising fears of glut. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, have resisted US demands for faster increases in oil production to help the global economy, fearing that oversupply could hurt to a fragile recovery in the energy sector. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now An OPEC + ministerial follow-up committee known as JMMC began talks on Thursday ahead of a full online ministerial meeting scheduled for 13:00 GMT. As part of its existing pact, OPEC + agreed to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month, ending the record cuts agreed to in 2020 when demand collapsed due to the pandemic. But market uncertainties have prompted the group to consider different options. Sources said the talks could include either suspending the increase planned for January or increasing production by around 200,000 bpd next month rather than the full 400,000 bpd. But two high-profile sources said the most likely outcome would be for the group to stick with a 400,000 bpd increase, though some struggled to ramp up production quickly enough to meet the target. monthly. Russia and Saudi Arabia, OPEC + ‘s biggest producers, had said ahead of this week’s talks, which began with an OPEC online meeting on Wednesday, that there was no need to ‘a knee-jerk reaction to change policy. Read more OPEC + experts said in a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday that Omicron’s impact was not yet clear, even as many countries introduced lockdowns and other restrictions. Even before concerns about Omicron emerged, OPEC + had weighed the effects of last week’s announcement by the United States and other major consumers that they would release emergency crude reserves to moderate. energy prices. The administration of US President Joe Biden could adjust the timing of any release if prices drop significantly, US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Reuters on Wednesday. Read more OPEC + projects a surplus of 3 million bpd in the first quarter of 2022 after the release of reserves, compared to a previously forecast surplus of 2.3 million bpd. Last year, OPEC + saw record production cuts of 10 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 10% of global supply. This has since been reduced to around 3.8 million barrels per day. However, OPEC + has consistently failed to meet its production targets, producing around 700,000 bpd less than expected in September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reuters Charts Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by David Goodman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/opec-weighs-output-policy-omicron-fears-hammer-prices-2021-12-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos