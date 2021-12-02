Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, December 2
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow Jones Expected to Rise After First US Case of Omicron Sparks Mass Sale
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, December 1, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Dow futures rose about 200 points on Thursday, abandoning larger earlier gains. Futures on the Nasdaq fell as Apple fell 3% pre-market. Bloomberg Reports that the tech giant, which ended a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 had weakened. Dow Boeing stock rose 4.4% after China’s aviation regulator on Thursday erased the means for the 737 Max in difficulty to resume its flight there. Also before the bell, weekly jobless claims showed a smaller-than-expected increase to 222,000 after the revised downward 194,000 from the previous week, the lowest level in more than five decades. The government released its November employment report on Friday.
2. House reaches agreement to avoid government shutdown one day before deadline
A man walks past the United States Capitol as a government shutdown looms in Washington, September 30, 2021.
Lea Millis | Reuters
The House reached agreement on a short-term government funding bill that would prevent a shutdown before Friday’s deadline. The measure would fund the government at current levels until February 18. The House could vote on the legislation on Thursday. Both houses of Congress must pass a spending bill by Friday to avoid a funding cutoff. If the House approves the bill, the Senate could still pose problems as lawmakers rush to avoid a crisis. Any senator has the power to stop the bill from being passed quickly. It is not clear whether Senate leaders can come to an agreement that would allow a quick vote on the spending bill.
3. Biden Unveils New Covid Plan, Calls on Companies to Continue Vaccination Mandate
Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Biden administration tightens rules for travel to and within the United States, requiring all arriving international passengers to test for Covid within 24 hours of departure and extending mask requirements on all flights interior and public transport until March 18. The changes, announced Thursday, were part of a larger plan to step up the country’s fight against the virus as the world enters its third year of the pandemic. There is also a new urgency as scientists rush to learn more about the omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa and revealed on Friday. The United States has joined at least 23 other countries that have identified cases of omicron so far, and that number is expected to increase in the days and weeks to come.
US President Joe Biden speaks on supply chain issues in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington, DC on December 1, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
President Joe Biden on Thursday called on companies to voluntarily move forward with the administration’s vaccine and Covid testing requirements, even as the rules face legal challenges. Last week, the Justice Department asked the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to immediately reinstate vaccination and testing requirements. Officials in the Biden administration told the court that “the threat to workers is continuous and overwhelming.” The request comes as US and international health officials fear that omicron, which has around 50 mutations, may be more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus and may escape vaccine protection to some extent.
4. Jack Dorseys Square changes its name to Block to reflect the evolution of the company
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India on November 12, 2018.
Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters
Two days after resigning as On Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, announced Wednesday that the other company he co-founded is changing its name to Block, effective December 10, to reflect his crypto aspirations. and blockchain beyond its smartphone credit card reader. Square, founded in 2009, has since added a peer-to-peer digital banking app and small business loans, received a banking charter, and started offering cryptocurrencies and stock transactions. Square acquired Afterpay, a buy-it-now and pay-after-payment provider, and Tidal, Jay-Z’s music streaming service. He’s also doubling down on bitcoin with a crypto-focused company called TBD. Block will still trade under the symbol SQ on the New York Stock Exchange.
5. MLB Lockdown Begins As Owners & Players Stalemate
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) steals the second base while St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) takes the late kick at Dodger Stadium in the game of the National League of 2021 Wild Card.
Robert Hanashiro | USA TODAY Sports
The Major League Baseball collective agreement officially expired at midnight Thursday, and team owners voted to block players after failing to strike a new deal. It is the first stoppage of work since a players’ strike in 1994 that lasted 232 days and saw the cancellation of the World Series that year. The MLB Players Association called the current shutdown “a dramatic step,” but said it remains committed to crafting a negotiated CBA that is “fair to all parties and gives fans the best version of the game we all love.” . Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the lockout as “necessary”, saying MLBPA’s vision for the league “would threaten the ability of most teams to compete.”
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
