Elizabeth Holmes grilled by prosecutors on the witness standExBulletin

When Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani went their separate ways, her life was shattered.

“Nothing is real anymore,” Holmes told the jury during her federal fraud trial she remembered thinking about in 2016.

“My whole foundation, my life, what I believed in, my dedication to the business, was based on believing he was that person,” Holmes said of Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and business partner of the now collapsed blood testing startup Theranos.

“I had no way of saving our business if he was there,” Holmes said Tuesday. “And so, that was it.”

A day earlier, Holmes testified in court that Balwani was a manipulative partner who had emotionally and sexually assaulted her, just as she adored and trusted him.

She said the abuse occurred around a time when prosecutors alleged that she and Balwani lied to investors and duped patients and doctors about Theranos, which Holmes, now 37, said. founded at the age of 19.

The startup was once celebrated as a breakthrough in biotech and made Holmes one of the world’s youngest female billionaires before the company disintegrated into a scandal.

Federal prosecutors had their first chance to question Holmes directly on Tuesday and came up with another theory for the case: that Holmes was engrossed in the inner workings of the company as a chief executive when she was engaged in a fraud and that her relationship with Balwani, who faces a separate trial, was more romantic than the portrayal of Holmes.

Holmes and Balwani both pleaded not guilty.

Intimate texts create uncomfortable moments

In some of the most uncomfortable moments of today’s testimony, US Assistant Attorney Robert Leach had Holmes read sickening text messages with Balwani where she called him “my tiger” and Balwani wrote “I adore you.”

Holmes, gushing and snorting as she recited the years-old messages to her former boyfriend, looked uncomfortable when Leach pressed her to the details of the texts.

“Would it surprise you to know that the word ‘love’ appears 594 times in the texts? Leach asked for the treasure trove of messages that prosecutors have cited as part of the investigation.

Bringing a smile to the question, Holmes replied, “No.”

During questioning, some of the eight male and four female jury members looked uneasy, watching with tension the images of the intimate text messages on the screens of the jury’s gallery.

Prosecutors highlight Holmes’ power as CEO

The prosecution sought to stress on day five of Holmes’ testimony that her attempts since the start of the trial to blame Balwani and other Theranos employees are not a sufficient defense, as she was the chief executive officer. of the company.

“In the end, all roads lead to the CEO? Leach asked Holmes, and she agreed.

“Does the money stop with you?” Leach said. Holmes replied, “I thought so.”

She had the power to fire Balwani whenever she wanted, Leach noted repeatedly. Holmes did not disagree.

The jury must conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Holmes intentionally bamboozled investors and misled patients in order to convict her. And what form the jury’s deliberations take may depend on Holmes’ credibility on the witness stand.

Holmes faces the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, but, if convicted, he will likely receive much less time.

Holmes discusses ‘falsified’ drug company documents

In one of the more startling statements during examination-in-chief last week, Holmes admitted that she herself affixed the logos of drug companies like Pfizer and Schering-Plow without their permission on documents provided to Walgreens for strengthen the good faith of the company.

During cross-examination by prosecutors on Tuesday, Holmes’ memory became murkier.

Leach asked her if she had Pfizer’s permission to put the report on the pharmaceutical giant’s letterhead, and Holmes replied, “I don’t know. I don’t remember that process.”

The test validation report originally stated that it was prepared for a doctor, but this was removed before being shared with Walgreens. Was it deleted by Holmes, asked Leach?

“I think so,” said Holmes.

When asked for another document from another pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline, Leach asked Holmes if she had changed the language of the report, and Holmes, again, testified that she did not remember .

Government says Holmes hit back at whistleblowers

The government opened its cross-examination of Holmes by focusing on the months leading up to journalist John Carreyrou, then with The Wall Street Journal, began investigating Theranos for a string of stories that helped spark the regulatory review that sparked the company’s demise.

“We were very concerned about Mr. Carreyrou’s story,” said Holmes, saying earlier that protecting trade secrets was the main concern. In a text to Balwani, she wrote that she and Balwani “had to get ahead of all of this”.

Leach asked Holmes to try and shake off Theranos whistleblowers suspected of working with Carreyrou to expose the company. Prosecutors said Holmes’ response included hiring private investigators to spy on former Theranos employee Erika Cheung and attempting to get Tyler Shultz, a punctual employee and the grandson of former Secretary of State George Shultz, to sign an affidavit claiming that he never spoke to the Newspaper, as well as the names of any employees he knew who spoke to the newspaper.

From the booth, Holmes admitted that the company’s actions targeting Cheung and Shultz were a mistake.

“The way we handled the the Wall Street newspaper The process was disastrous, “Holmes said.” We completely ruined it. “

Leach then posted an email from September 2016 in which Holmes wrote to Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Newspaper and who invested over $ 100 million in Theranos, hoping he would step in to stop Carreyrou’s reporting. Murdoch refused.

Carreyrou, sitting at the back of the courtroom, took notes for the podcast series he hosts about the trial.

Appearance of “Mad Money” performed in the courtroom

Following the publication of The story of Carreyrou Raising questions about how many tests Theranos was able to perform and the accuracy of the company’s technology, Holmes made a now-famous provocative appearance on CNBC’s “Mad Money” with Jim Cramer.

On Tuesday, as a captivated courtroom watched, an excerpt from that interview was released to the jury. Holmes sounded expressionless from the witness stand.

One of the claims in the newspaper The report was that of the 240 blood tests offered by Theranos, around 15 were being processed using the company’s proprietary device known as Edison. (Cheung will later testify that the number was even lower: around 12.) During the 2015 interview, Holmes told Cramer, “Every test we offer in our lab can be run on our proprietary devices.”

Holmes then received an email from former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich, who was an investor and board member of Theranos, asking him exactly how many tests are being done on the company’s Edison compared to to conventional laboratory equipment.

Leach pointed out how Holmes hadn’t mentioned the use of commercial blood testing machines in response, asking if Holmes regretted it now.

“There are a lot of things I wish I had done differently,” Holmes told the jury.

Prosecution cross-examination of Holmes is scheduled to resume Wednesday.