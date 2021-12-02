Pfizer asks FDA to clear boosters for 16 and 17 year olds





Pfizer on Tuesday asked federal regulators to authorize a recall of its coronavirus vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds, according to the CEO of the company, Albert Bourla. The demand is likely to mean that several million teens could quickly become eligible for an extra shot. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly on Pfizers’ request, perhaps within a week, according to people familiar with the planning. The agency authorized the vaccine, developed with BioNTech, on an emergency basis a year ago for all people 16 and older, fully approving it for that age group in August. But at this point, people 18 years of age or older are eligible for the booster shots. Recipients of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible for the additional injection six months after their second injection. People inoculated with the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine, a single-injection regimen, are eligible for a booster two months after the injection.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.3 million 16- and 17-year-olds received their second dose of Pfizers vaccine at least six months ago. By the end of the year, the number is expected to be around three million, or 36% of the population in this age group. After months of angst and division among science advisers, the deployment of the Biden administrations recall is now in full swing. All adults became eligible for booster shots on November 19, although the CDC only recommended them for people over 50 as well as people 18 and older living in long-term care facilities. duration. On Monday, the CDC changed its guidelines and urged all adults to receive a booster injection either six months after their second dose of Modernas or Pfizers vaccine, or two months after their injection of Johnson & Johnson. President Biden described the boosters on Monday as part of the administration’s strategy to combat the new variant, Omicron. More than 40 million adults have received an additional injection since the FDA first cleared the additional injections for certain population groups in late September. At least 90 million more are now eligible for boosters, according to CDC data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/30/us/politics/pfizer-boosters-16-17.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos