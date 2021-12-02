NetEase’s music businesses are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange





Digital Business News By Chris Cooke | Posted on Thursday, December 2, 2021 The music division of Chinese web giant NetEase is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as a stand-alone company. The initial public offering of the operator of NetEase Cloud Music Cloud Village Inc was first announced in May, but was later delayed amid a crackdown by Chinese regulators, who have scrutinized the operations of the companies. Chinese technologies in a much more rigorous way lately. But then, last month, a regulatory filing confirmed that the IPO would now take place, with Cloud Village Inc scheduled to be listed today. That deposit set a target of $ 500 million in terms of money to be raised through the IPO, which was lower than originally planned. And in the end, the IPO grossed $ 421 million. Reutersreported this morning: “Cloud Village raised $ 421 million in its initial public offering, with its shares priced at HK $ 205 each in one of Hong Kong’s first major tech listings since mid-year. NetEase sold sixteen million shares on the IPO, but the final set price was only set in the middle of the range, indicating that the deal was not overwhelmed by demand. ” As Cloud Village has listed, NetEase Founder and CEO William Ding posted an open letter in which he told the story of his company’s music department to date, while also considering what to do next. In hindsight, he focused on NetEase Cloud Music’s recommendation tools, social features, and its community of independent creators. Looking ahead, he spoke of greater diversity of content, greater user participation and greater support for music creators. “What will happen to NetEase Cloud Music in the future? “, did he declare. “In my opinion, it will be an audio-centric universe. Audio content is becoming increasingly diverse: music, podcasts, live streaming, karaoke, audio theater, radio – to name a few – creating multi-faceted experiences and scenarios. Everyone can find a welcoming shelter of comfort for their soul in this audio-centric universe ”. “In the future, our Cloud Village will encompass more engaging content, features and capabilities,” he continued, “converting more basic users into active participants and creators. In the past, maybe you just used our platform to listen to music created by others. In the future, you will leave your own more creative imprints. Each of your creative contributions, big or small, will help us to further strengthen our community bond and strengthen this intimate bond between our villagers, making NetEase Cloud Music the most engaging and interactive music community ”. And on supporting artists, he added, “NetEase Cloud Music is committed to investing in our support for independent artists. For those who are looking for music as their dream, we hope that you no longer have to worry about the right stage for your talent and passion, and that your family and friends no longer have to worry about you financially. We hope you will see a music industry that evolves towards improving quality, raising standards and changing tastes, where we will continue to be a driving force behind these positive changes ”. Part of this echoes the kinds of things Spotify boss Daniel Ek is inclined to say about his vision for the future, of course, although Chinese streaming services are different from platforms in several ways. global, especially with regard to the path. users interact with the services and participate more actively in musical recommendations and discoveries. Which means all the developments at companies like NetEase Cloud Music are definitely worth watching. MORE ABOUT: NetEase

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://completemusicupdate.com/article/neteases-music-business-lists-on-the-hong-kong-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos