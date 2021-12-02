RutgersCamden researcher explains impact of Omicron variants on stock market: Rutgers-Camden Campus News





December 2, 2021 By Tom McLaughlin With the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, investors across the country have seen their portfolios significantly affected. Richard michelfelder, associate clinical professor at Rutgers Camden School of Business whose research focuses on regulation, utility stock prices and stock market risk, has explained why coronavirus fears are affecting stock prices so universally, and what investors should do to weather the storm. Why has the fear of the Omicron variant affected stock prices so quickly across the board? Richard Michelfelder: The pandemic has affected most businesses indirectly, if not directly. These companies continue to face labor shortages, rising labor costs, shortages of supplies and services, and rising costs associated with supply chain disruptions. In addition, all businesses face general inflation of over 6% in the United States. Many professional investment managers and individual investors view stocks as an asset class and buy and sell stocks wholesale. They will also trade exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, for example the S&P 500, which hold hundreds of stocks. There is also the contagion effect, no pun intended. When one or a few indicator stocks go down, other stocks are sold accordingly. Are large investors watching certain market indicators that tell them when to buy and when to sell? RM: They regularly monitor many financial and macroeconomic indicators and use trading programs that trade when specific levels are reached. The problem here is that most indicators and trading algorithms are not of much help in gauging investor expectations for a new pandemic variant, which is a recent shock. By definition, shocks defy expectations. In some cases, stocks also fell sharply when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke publicly. What kinds of messages do you think investors hope to hear? RM: Anything that indicates that inflation is temporary and that interest rates will not rise in the long run due to continued inflation. What are the other suggestions for increasing investor confidence in the market? Don’t make monetary policy that includes major course changes or moves by the Federal Reserve to affect interest rates, which is a cause of uncertainty in itself. What advice would you give to retail investors resisting the storm? I don’t usually give carte blanche advice, as there are an almost endless number of types and circumstances of investors. However, I will say that investing in stocks should be based on a long term perspective. The more a person looks short term in a strategy, the closer he gets to gambling and not investing. Is there anything else you want to add? People tend to overreact to good news and bad news because we initially react with emotions and not rationally. Think about the last time you received very good news or bad news that you had no idea was going to happen; how did you react? Likewise, adverse shocks push stocks too low and good news push them too high. It may help to think about this during the next bullish peak or major downturn in the markets. Over time, we will become rational again, and stock prices may better reflect what they should be: fair market value.

