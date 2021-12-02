Britain considers revised listing rules for London





In an effort to help London keep pace with New York, the UK stock market watchdog said new listing regulations would debut this week, according to a report released Thursday (December 2nd) by Reuters. The updated rules, which were available for public review earlier this year, aim to strengthen London’s position as a global center for listing companies.

If enacted, the rules would allow the founder of a company to retain an initial degree of control while providing for some form of dual-class share structures in bonus lists for five years. European governments have been working for some time to make home initial public offerings (IPOs) more beneficial, in particular by reading a series of tech-friendly rules, according to PYMNTS. Decision to change listing rules comes at a time when more and more European companies are listed in the United States. Read more: European companies rush to register in the United States As of August of this year, $ 9.5 billion had been raised by IPOs in New York, which was the most generated for that period in more than 20 years, according to PYMNTS. The allure of IPOs in the United States stems from the high day one yields and the willingness of Wall Street investors to pour large amounts of investment in new stocks. To turn the tide, Britain is working to adopt the changes, which are expected to go into effect Dec. 3 for the London Stock Exchange and Aquis, according to Reuters.

Among the changes, the company’s shares that can be traded on the stock exchange will drop from 25% to 10%, while the minimum market cap for premium and standard listing will drop from 700,000 pounds ($930,692) to 30 million pounds ($39.8 million), which is considerably less than the 50 million pounds ($ 66.4 million) initially advanced, according to the report. Yet even before the rule changed, London in the first half of this year recorded its highest number of IPOs since 2014, according to PYMNTS. More here: London Stock Exchange reports highest number of IPOs in years In addition, 100 UK tech companies have reached a valuation of at least $ 1 billion, compared to just seven companies reaching that milestone in 2020. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: 2021 HOLIDAY SHOPPING PERSPECTIVES On: It’s almost time for the holiday shopping season, and nearly 90% of US consumers plan to do at least some of their purchases online, 13% more than in 2020. The 2021 Holiday Shopping Outlook, PYMNTS surveyed over 3,600 consumers to find out what drives online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preferences.

