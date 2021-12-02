Opinion: These Stock Signals Will Tell You When It’s Safe To Buy Again

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has plunged over the past week, apparently over fears of the new omicron COVID variant, but in reality, that was just the catalyst that exposed the internal weaknesses of this market: width, buy ratios and new lows.

We’ll go through each of them individually, but this market is already showing signs of extreme oversold, even though the S&P SPX,

+1.48%

is not so much down from its peaks.

However, overselling does not mean buying, and oversold markets may continue to decline for some time before signals to buy are confirmed.

During the first half of November, SPX probed above 4700 several times, but was unable to maintain bullish momentum. Now it has fallen below support at 4630, confirming a sell signal from McMillan Volatility Band (MVB) in the process. This whole area of ​​4630-4700+ is now a resistance.

The medium is a bit difficult to define. In theory, there should be support in the general area of ​​older highs: 4525-4550. But SPX closed just a little below that on Wednesday. If that general support area is violated, there really isn’t much support up to 4,300, as the market grew so quickly in October that it never did support and fill to create a level. support.

The MVB sell signal is in effect and will continue to be in effect until SPX trades on either of the modified Bollinger Bands +/- 4 (mBB). It almost traded at -4 on Wednesday, and likely will be today if it drops significantly.

Meanwhile, a sell signal of realized volatility also took place, as the historical 20-day volatility of the S&P (HV20) broke above 11%. It is at 14% and increasing. This sell signal would be stopped if HV20 falls below 9%.

Stock-only buy and sell ratios are now increasing, while put option purchases are increasing. They will stay on the sell signals (which were generated in mid-November) until they turn around and start to move lower. Since they are far from the tops of their charts, they seem to have more room to run before thoughts of buy signals can be distracted.

The breadth of the market has been terrible. The waning problems overwhelmed the worsening problems this week, but the problem started long before that. As a result, our width oscillators remain on sell signals at this time.

However, they are in deeply oversold territory. This is potentially good news going forward, but it will take several days of positive amplitude to generate buy signals. This is the highest oversold of these oscillators since the pandemic lows of March 2020.

Regarding the cumulative width indicators, I just want to make a point. We’ve always said that while all of the cumulative width indicators and SPX together hit new all-time highs (as they did on November 8), this isn’t predictive of further gains in the stock market. Most techs would disagree with me on this point, but my proof is this: look what has happened to the market since November 8th!

NYSE’s new 52-week lows now dominate the new 52-week highs. It’s even worse on the NASDAQ and in terms of stocks alone. The fact that SPX is only around 4% of its highs and yet hundreds of stocks are hitting new 52-week lows is stark proof that a few large-cap stocks have been covering the middle stock’s problems for a long time. probably since about last June.

This indicator will remain negative until new NYSE highs outnumber new lows for two consecutive days.

Implied volatility indicators have generally been SPX’s friend, refusing to generate anything other than bullish signals for months and months. But it’s over. VIX VIX,

-8.97%

is now in peak mode which will eventually lead to a peak VIX buy signal in the near future.

More concerning, however, is the fact that the VIX’s 20-day moving average has passed the 200-day MA and the VIX is also above the 200-day mark. This crossing is the green circle on the attached graphic. This is a mid-term sell signal that will remain in effect until VIX or its 20 day MA drops below the 200 day MA.

The construction of volatility derivatives is the last bastion of bullish holdouts. The VIX futures for the first month of December did not exceed the futures for the VIX for the second month of January. It is bullish. In addition, the futures structure of VIX futures is on an upward slope. This too is a positive sign for stocks. Finally, the term structure of the CBOE volatility index is also mainly sloping upwards. So this is an area that refused to join the onslaught of the bearish indicator.

There’s another bright spot: it’s supposed to be a seasonally bullish time of year (between Thanksgiving and the start of the New Year). It may still be, but this bullish seasonal period is not off to a good start.

In summary, we have mostly bearish positions in place. This oversold market will likely generate buy signals soon, and we will trade them, of course. However, we will not try to get ahead or guess this phase of the bear market just yet. We need confirmed buy signals to take a bullish position, and there are none at this time.

New recommendation: Exelon Corp.

There was a new put-call ratio sell signal in Exelon EXC,

+ 1.96% .

Buy Jan 2 EXC (21st) 55 bets

At a price of 2.90 or less.

EXC: 53.27 Jan (21st) puts: offered at 2.90

In the event of a buy, we will hold this position as long as the weighted put-call ratio chart is on a sell signal.

New recommendation: Centene Corp.

There was a new put-call ratio sell signal in Centene CNC,

+1.83% .

Buy 2 CNC Jan (21st) 70 bets

At a price of 3.90 or less.

CNC: Jan 70.50 (21st) 70 puts: 3.60 bid, offered at 4.10

In the event of a buy, we will hold this position as long as the weighted put-call ratio chart is on a sell signal.

Follow-up actions

All stops are mental shutdown stops, unless otherwise noted.

Long 3 PCAR Dec (17e) 90 calls: These calls were bought then rolled, in line with a signal to buy a weighted put-call ratio for Paccar PCAR,

+ 2.05% ,

which has now switched to a sell signal. Sell ​​these options and exit the position.

Long 2 ADP Dec (17e) 235 calls: The put-call ratio buy signal here is still hooking up to a buy signal.

Long 0 CCJ Dec (17e) 26 calls: This position was finalized on November 26.

Long 0 SPY Dec (17e) 469 calls: SPY calls were bought on the breakout bullish to new highs (after reversing from a long lasting bearish gap) and then rolled higher. The calls were cut off on November 26, when SPY SPY,

+1.53%

closed below 464.

Long 0 SPY Dec (17e) 469 calls: This was our basic long position. Calls were cut off on November 26, when SPY closed below 464.

Long 1 SPY Dec (10e) 469 put and shorts 1 SPY dec (10e) 449 put: This spread was bought in accordance with the width oscillator sell signal, which remains in effect. Due to the extremely oversold condition of the width oscillators, lower that entire gap by 20 points on each side.

Long 1 SPY Dec (10e) 469 put and shorts 1 SPY dec (10e) 449 put: This spread was bought in accordance with put-call ratio sell signals only on equities. This trade will be stopped if the ratios start to fall again. We will monitor the situation and report it weekly.

Long 1 SPY Dec (10e) 469 put and shorts 1 SPY dec (10e) 449 put: This spread was bought in line with the signal to sell new highs against new lows. Stop if new NYSE highs outnumber new NYSE lows for two consecutive days.

Long 2 CMS Dec (17e) 60 calls: These were purchased on November 22, when CMS Energy stock CMS,

+1.61%

eventually closed above 61.50. This buy is based on the buy signal of the weighted put-call ratio in the CMS, and this buy signal remains in effect.

Long 3 IWM Jan (21st) 232 calls: This is the end of the year seasonal bullish trade that is off to a bad start. For now, just keep holding on.

Long December 1 SPY (17e) 459 put and shorts 1 SPY Dec (17e) 434 put: This position was taken in accordance with the confirmed MVB sell signal of November 26th. It will be stopped by a fence above the +4 band. It will hit its target if $ SPX trades on the -3 band. We will update this condition every week.

Lawrence G. McMillan is President of McMillan Analysis, a Certified Commodity Investment and Trading Advisor. McMillan may hold positions in the securities recommended in this report, both personally and in accounts receivable. He is an experienced trader and fund manager and is the author of the bestselling book Options as a strategic investment.

Disclaimer: McMillan Analysis Corp. is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser and with the CFTC as a commodity trading adviser. The information in this bulletin has been carefully compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Officers or directors of McMillan Analysis Corp., or accounts managed by such persons, may hold positions in the securities recommended in the notice.