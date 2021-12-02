Dow gains more than 600 points as wild stock market volatility continues





By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business The stock market volatility shows no signs of loosening. US stocks rallied on Thursday, rebounding from the previous two days of steep losses. The three main indices ended the day in the green, then some: The Dow ended up nearly 620 points, or 1.8%. It was the biggest points gain of 2021 for the Dow Jones and the best percentage increase since March. The broad S&P 500 rose 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite, with a strong technological component, is slightly behind, increasing “only” by 0.8%. The rocky walk in the market started last friday when concerns about the newly identified Omicron variant frightened investors, recalling the highly contagious outbreak in the Delta, which weighed on the recovery over the summer. But it is far too early to tell if the the new variant will have the same effect. Meanwhile, investors can distract themselves with perhaps more pressing questions, including whether the The US government is going to run out of money this week. Lawmakers are also yet to agree on a deal to raise the debt ceiling. In addition, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jérôme Powell dropped a bomb Tuesday, announcing that the central bank could end its stimulus program during a pandemic more quickly than expected. For the stock market, which prefers easy monetary policies, this was not good news. All three major indices are still in the red for the week, so investors still have a bit of a way to go to recoup any losses they may have suffered in the recent massive sell-offs. This could be one explanation for Thursday’s rally: Investors are buying stocks at lower prices. The-CNN-Wire

