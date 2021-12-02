Carnage at the PSX as more than 2,100 points were erased from the KSE-100 index





A stock photo from the Pakistan Stock Exchange. KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw carnage during a turbulent trading day that some are already dubbing “Black Thursday,” as a massive sell-off saw more than 2,100 points wiped out from the index. reference KSE-100. The sale marked the largest single-day drop in the value of a day’s trading on the PSX in calendar year 2021, and the third largest in history. The index 100 opened at 45,369 points, a sign of a relentless slaughter. Investors abandoned their positions, erasing 2,135 points around 4.7% at the close of the day. Cements took the brunt of the sale, with Lucky, Maple Leaf, DG Khan, and Cherat Cement all shutting down at their bottom breaker. Technology, exploration and production, and fertilizer certificates did not fare any better, dealing a heavy blow to the index. Volumes were up 60% from the previous day as investors panicked and rushed to exit their positions. Of the 366 scripts exchanged during the day, 335 closed the red. Talk to Geo.tvAlpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad said investor sentiment was seriously shaken after a record number of imports. “The import bill (trade deficit) was way beyond market expectations which shocked investors and they got rid of stocks,” he said, explaining that a higher current account deficit is increasing. expectations of a hike in key rates and a subsequent increase in the cost of doing business. However, the analyst added that the current account deficit is expected to contain itself over the next few months, as oil prices in the international market have fallen significantly and food and energy supply is expected to improve over the next six months. current, which will reduce the current account deficit. Meanwhile, BMA Capital executive director Saad Hashemy said Geo.tv as investors took a negative sign from the treasury bill auctions. “The numbers, 3, 6 and 12 month treasury bills [auctioned] were around 75-100 basis points higher than in secondary markets, which led to the bloodshed, ”he said. “Second, the larger than expected trade deficit fueled negative sentiment,” the analyst said, adding that investors weighed the odds of a massive interest rate hike at the next policy committee meeting. the State Bank’s monetary policy this month. “Going forward, the market is expected to consolidate as valuations are attractive,” he predicted.

