Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,762.03, up 297.43 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 33 cents, or 1.43 percent, to $ 23.40 on 20.9 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 53 cents, or 1.04%, to $ 51.72 on 14.7 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 1.28%, to $ 30.93 on 13.6 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up 13 cents, or 8.39%, to $ 1.68 on 10.2 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down six cents, or 1.69 percent, to $ 3.50 on nine million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 2.31 percent, to $ 15.49 on 7.6 million shares. Companies in the news: TD Bank Group (TSX: TD). Up $ 4.52 or 4.9% to $ 96.50. Shares of TD Bank Group climbed nearly five percent Thursday afternoon after the bank reported surprisingly higher fourth-quarter earnings and raised its dividend 13 percent. TD reported profit increase in part due to its U.S. division where it recorded higher loan margins, while retail banking in Canada also grew amid increased activity customers and credit card spending. The bank said Thursday it would now pay a quarterly dividend of 89 cents per share, down from 79 cents per share. TD has also announced plans to repurchase up to 50 million of its shares. TD reported fourth quarter net income of $ 3.8 billion, down 26% from a year ago when profits rose from the sale of its stake in TD Ameritrade. Adjusted profit was $ 3.9 billion, up 30% from a year ago. On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $ 2.09 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $ 1.60 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of $ 1.96 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman said in a note that the overshoot was notable because other Canadian banks have so far missed it. CIBC (TSX: CM). Down $ 3.98 or 2.8 percent to $ 137.28. CIBC has invested in growth opportunities like its rebranding and the purchase of the Costco credit card portfolio, and the costs and gains are starting to show on its balance sheet. The bank said Thursday that fourth-quarter revenue rose 10% from a year ago to $ 5.06 billion thanks to growth in lending volume, growth in transaction fees and adding clients to its capital markets division. However, costs also rose, up seven percent from the previous quarter and eight percent from a year ago, mainly due to higher employee compensation, but also initiatives. strategic. CIBC CEO Victor Dodig stressed on a conference call that the bank is investing in the future growth of the organization, from its new head office in Toronto to bank branches and new technologies. The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings of $ 1.4 billion, or $ 3.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to earnings of $ 1 billion, or $ 2.20 per diluted share in the quarter. same quarter of last year. On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $ 3.37 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $ 2.79 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected the bank to report adjusted earnings of $ 3.53 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

