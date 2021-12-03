Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus malaise – The Journal

Asian stock markets are mixed after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders try to predict the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus
BEIJING (AP) – Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to predict the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Tokyo and Sydney fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai has remained unchanged.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after gaining 1.9% earlier today. This was despite surveys showing that hiring and factory activity in the United States in November was better than expected.
Markets were down when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron box in the United States. It’s not clear whether the omicron is more dangerous than other variants, but governments have responded by tightening travel controls, fueling unease over the prospects for a global economic recovery.
The latest data painted a bullish picture of economic conditions, but that seems to be taking a step back as the omicron variant has the potential to change the landscape, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index remained stable at 3,577.03 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 27,825.15. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 23,714.00.
The Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.1% to 2,930.47 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney lost less than 0.1% to 7,231.20.
Indian Sensex opened 0.6% to 58,037.76. New Zealand and Singapore fell as Jakarta advanced.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,513.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3% to 34,022.04. The Nasdaq slipped 1.8% to 15,254.05.
The S&P 500 posted its biggest loss since February on Friday, slipping 2.3%. It rose 1.3% on Monday and dropped 1.9% on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management reported that growth in manufacturing activity in the United States had accelerated faster than expected in November. The ADP payroll processor said employers hired more people than expected. That could raise expectations for Friday’s U.S. government employment data.
Investors have already been shaken after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the US central bank may withdraw its stimulus measures earlier than expected amid still high inflation.
The Fed’s bond purchases pump money into the financial system, pushing up stock prices. The S & P500 has more than doubled since March 2020.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 88 cents to $ 66.45 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 61 cents on Wednesday to $ 65.57. Brent crude, the international oil price standard, gained 90 cents to $ 69.77 a barrel in London. It lost 36 cents the previous session to $ 68.87.
The dollar gained 113.05 yen against 112.79 yen on Wednesday. The euro remained stable at $ 1.1319.
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board displaying the Hong Kong Stock Index in Hong Kong on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as the traders were trying to predict the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)
