Didi from China withdraws from the New York Stock Exchange

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese Uber-style running champion and once considered the world’s most successful startup, said on Friday he would start delisting his New York-traded shares and prepare for a public offering in Hong Kong. This move is sure to reverberate outside of China, particularly in Washington and on Wall Street. Just in June, Didi sold shares to global investors in an initial public offering in New York City that valued the company at $ 69 billion. The steep turn after just six months is likely to anger investors, who drove the company up in price this summer when it went public. In A declaration in China, Didi said his board authorized the start of the New York Stock Exchange delisting process. Securities that trade in the United States will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the company on another exchange, he said. The company will hold a shareholders’ meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following the necessary procedures, Didi said.

The delisting decision comes as US and Chinese authorities are increasingly skeptical about the access Chinese companies have long enjoyed to Wall Street and its money. It also comes as key Beijing leaders prepare to exert greater control over Didi and the private tech sector. While some analysts have applauded the regulatory measures long needed to control consumer data and put an end to anti-competitive practices, others fear the measures could hurt the competitiveness of the country’s dynamic private tech giants. Chinese officials were quick to reassure investors of the importance of private industry, but pressure from China to tame its internet giants has already worried investors that push for social control would do than expand deeper into the economy. The line between private and state control has already blurred under Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, as a new emphasis has been placed on developing Chinese Communist Party committees within private companies. Beijing recently set tough new limits on the time spent playing video games for children, crushed the after-school education industry, and set limits on online celebrity fandom. An antitrust campaign targeting the tech industry has also left large state-run monopolies that dominate key industries like energy, telecommunications and banking untouched.

With 377 million active users per year in China and services in 16 other countries, Didi Chuxing has been celebrated in China as a local technology champion. It defeated its American rival, Uber, and bought out its Chinese operations in 2016. Promises to use its data banks to unblock traffic and develop driverless car technologies have made its executives icons as executives Chinese called for building a more innovative economy.

