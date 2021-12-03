Didi on US delisting and Hong Kong listing

Chinese ridesharing giant Didi said on Friday it would begin to pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and consider listing in Hong Kong instead.

Didi said he made the decision after careful consideration.

Didi’s shares plunged last week after reports that Chinese regulators asked company executives to formulate a plan to de-list the United States. .

The tech giant first listed in the United States less than six months ago. Its shares have plunged 44% since the company’s IPO on June 30 and closed at $ 7.80 on Thursday.

The delisting puts at risk the massive stakes held by SoftBank and Uber, which together own more than 30% of Didi, according to FactSet. Shares of SoftBank in Japan were down 2.5% on Friday.

Didi drew the wrath of regulators when he launched an IPO without addressing the outstanding cybersecurity issues authorities wanted to address. Didi is China's largest ridesharing app with lots of data on travel routes and users.

“I think China has made it clear that it no longer wants tech companies to be listed on US markets, as that puts them under the jurisdiction of US regulators,” Aaron Costello, Asia regional manager, said on Friday. at Cambridge Associates, after the news broke.

“So we think almost all of these tech companies listed in the US will be re-listed in Hong Kong or the mainland,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia”.

Contacted by CNBC about Didi’s planned listing in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it did not comment on individual companies.

China has cracked down on its tech giants over the past year. Ant Group’s IPO was put on hold late last year, as regulators introduced a slew of new rules in areas ranging from antitrust for internet platforms to removal of the law. on data protection. E-commerce giant Alibaba and food delivery company Meituan have also been fined antitrust.