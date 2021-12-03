Business
Didi on US delisting and Hong Kong listing
A mobile phone shows the interface of Didi’s APP in Yichang, Hubei province, China on July 4, 2021.
Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
Chinese ridesharing giant Didi said on Friday it would begin to pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and consider listing in Hong Kong instead.
Didi said he made the decision after careful consideration.
Didi’s shares plunged last week after reports that Chinese regulators asked company executives to formulate a plan to de-list the United States. .
The tech giant first listed in the United States less than six months ago. Its shares have plunged 44% since the company’s IPO on June 30 and closed at $ 7.80 on Thursday.
The delisting puts at risk the massive stakes held by SoftBank and Uber, which together own more than 30% of Didi, according to FactSet. Shares of SoftBank in Japan were down 2.5% on Friday.
Have I gotwould havedrew the wrath of regulators when he launched an IPO without addressing the outstanding cybersecurity issues authorities wanted to address. Didi is China’s largest ridesharing app with lots of data on travel routes and users.
“I think China has made it clear that it no longer wants tech companies to be listed on US markets, as that puts them under the jurisdiction of US regulators,” Aaron Costello, Asia regional manager, said on Friday. at Cambridge Associates, after the news broke.
“So we think almost all of these tech companies listed in the US will be re-listed in Hong Kong or the mainland,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia”.
Contacted by CNBC about Didi’s planned listing in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it did not comment on individual companies.
China has cracked down on its tech giants over the past year. Ant Group’s IPO was put on hold late last year, as regulators introduced a slew of new rules in areas ranging from antitrust for internet platforms to removal of the law. on data protection. E-commerce giant Alibaba and food delivery company Meituan have also been fined antitrust.
Didi’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized rules that allow it to delist foreign stocks from listing for failing to meet audit requirements.
The rules will allow it to implement the U.S. Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which was passed in 2020 after Chinese regulators repeatedly denied requests from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which was established in 2002 to oversee audits of public enterprises.
Costello told CNBC that he expects all Chinese technology companies listed in the United States to continue moving their main listings to Hong Kong.
“This is actually part of the Chinese government’s plan that they are no longer comfortable with the United States as a jurisdiction for Chinese technology companies due to the regulatory scrutiny that the United States places on them and data security concerns, ”he said.
CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal, Ari Levy contributed to this report.
