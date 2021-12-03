Stock Futures Extend Gains After S&P 500 Best Day In Seven Weeks





Equity futures opened higher Thursday night to hold onto gains after a rally, with a first wave of concerns about the economic impacts of the Omicron variant easing at least temporarily. S&P 500 contracts advanced. The blue chip index closed 1.4% higher in the regular session, marking its biggest jump since October 14 on Thursday. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq each rose as well. The volatility at the start of the week fell and the CBOE volatility index (^ a lot of noise) fell 10% to below 28. And travel stocks including airlines, hotels and accommodation companies held onto their earlier gains late in the session as traders bought the pullback in those areas of the market susceptible to viruses. The stock rally on Thursday came as market participants digested recent headlines on the Omicron variant, including the discovery of several cases in the United States. While vaccine manufacturers and epidemiologists still assess the transmissibility of the new variant and the severity of the infection, the least temporarily eased from peaks of concern. “The markets… have integrated, really, the worst-case scenario,” Jim Smiegiel, SEI’s chief investment officer, Yahoo Finance Live said. “So obviously there was a ton of uncertainty… [but] you are seeing signs of a positive outlook coming into play today. The cases that we have seen so far in the United States have been mild. ” “I think the market is shifting gears a bit and maybe lessening the intensity of the potential for negative results,” he added. “The big issue is even more the reaction of the world government to the variant and what that means from a foreclosure standpoint. And that’s what the market is still sort of grappling with at this point.” Others have adopted an even more optimistic tone, suggesting that the economic impact of the Omicron variant will ultimately prove to be less drastic than initially feared. The story continues “If you look back at Delta, there hasn’t really been a significant impact in terms of actual consumption… very good,” Garrett Melson, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions portfolio strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “And on the capital spending front, we’re still seeing signs that companies are saying they’re going to invest in their businesses and that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Melson added. “The lockdowns are certainly not happening here in the United States. The government has no appetites and certainly no consumer appetites.” Traders are also awaiting the latest monthly employment report from the US Department of Labor on Friday morning. The November Jobs Report is expected to show more than half a million payrolls returned last month, with unemployment falling further to a low of 4.5% in March 2020. The report follows a host of other positive data points on the market. labor market in recent days, with unemployment claims lower than expected, and ADP’s private payroll report exceeding expectations on Wednesday. 6:31 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures ahead of jobs report Here are the main market movements during the night session: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +11.5 points (+ 0.25%), at 4,587.25

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +94 points (+ 0.27%), at 34,716.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +34.50 points (+ 0.22%) at 16,023.00 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUG 10: People walk past the Wall Street Bull near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 10, 2021 in New York City. Markets were higher in morning trading as investors look to a rare bipartisan effort in the Senate to pass a massive infrastructure bill that, if passed, will inject billions into the U.S. economy. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter

