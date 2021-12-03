Carpool giant Didi to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange | Business and Economy





The move comes after the company clashed with Chinese authorities by pursuing a $ 4.4 billion U.S. IPO in July.

Ridesharing giant Didi Global said on Friday it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. It clashed with Chinese authorities in continuing its $ 4.4 billion U.S. IPO in July, despite being asked to put it on hold while a review of its data practices was being conducted. The powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) then quickly ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi and also called on the company to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. Didi is still under investigation. After careful research, the company will immediately begin delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and preparing for its Hong Kong listing, Didi said on his Twitter-like Weibo account. He later said in a separate statement in English that his board approved the decision. The company will hold a shareholders’ meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following the necessary procedures, he said. Didi made her New York debut in June [Brendan McDermid/Reuters] Sources told Reuters that Chinese regulators pressured Didis’ top executives to come up with a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange over concerns over data security. Didis plans to delist in the United States and the listing of Hong Kong stocks will, I think, have a clear impact on decisions about where to locate future listings for large tech stocks, said Kenny Ng, Securities Strategist. at Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong. At the same time, this event makes the market believe that the current oversight of the mainland tech stocks industry will continue, and the decline in the prices of Hong Kong-listed tech stocks today also reflects this factor. Sources told Reuters that Didi was preparing to relaunch its applications in the country by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation into the company would be completed by then. The ACC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Didis’s proposed delisting from New York. Didi debuted in New York City on June 30 at $ 14 per U.S. custodian share, giving the company a valuation of $ 67.5 billion on an undiluted basis. Those stocks have since slipped 44% through Thursday’s close, valuing it at $ 37.6 billion. Shares of investor Didi SoftBank Group Corp fell more than 2% after Didi’s announcement, also affected by the collapse of Southeast Asian giant Grabs during its Nasdaq debut. SoftBanks Vision Fund owns 21.5% of Didi, followed by Uber Technologies Inc with 12.8%, according to a file filed in June by Didi.

