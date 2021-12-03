Business
Asian stocks mixed after large rally on Wall Street | stock Exchange
Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday after a large rally on Wall Street as investors monitored the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus and actions taken by governments to curb it.
Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged down. Shanghai and Seoul were on the rise while Sydney was almost unchanged.
Chinese carpooling service Didi Global Inc. on Friday announced that it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and move its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens its control over tech industries.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to demand that foreign stocks listed in the United States like Didi disclose their ownership structures and audit reports, which could lead to delisting of some of them.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2% to 23,510.15, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged down 0.2% to 27,692.34. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,957.86. Sydney’s S & P / ASX 200 was less than 0.1% higher at 7,228.50. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,590.49.
At New York, Grab, Southeast Asia’s Largest Rideshare Company fell 20.5% when it debuted on Thursday, following a $ 40 billion merger under a special-purpose acquisition company deal.
The recent rebound may prove short-lived, Oanda’s Craig Erlam said in a comment.
The first signs are not promising given the rate of increase in cases in South Africa and the fact that omicron is already popping up in many other countries, ”said Erlam. Investors can look forward to positive news about the vaccine’s effectiveness against the new strain and take advantage of those levels before it’s too late. If they don’t get the news they are hoping for, we could see another steep drop. “
The S&P 500 rose 1.4% on Thursday, its biggest gain since mid-October, to 4,577.10. The Dow Jones gained 1.8% to 34,639.79. Nasdaq added 0.8% to 15,381.32, held back by a modest drop from Apple, which fell 0.6% after the iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers it was seeing weak demand before the end of year celebrations.
The Russell 2000 jumped 2.7% to 2,206.33.
Travel-related businesses, which were hammered earlier this week as concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus swept the markets, rebounded on Thursday. American Airlines climbed 7%, while Delta Air Lines rose 9.3%. Cruise lines Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 9.2% and 7.7% respectively.
Boeing rose 7.5% after china aviation regulator allowed manufacturers of 737 Max aircraft to resume flight with technical improvements.
Market rebound comes as investors try to assess the extent of damage omicron variant of COVID-19 could inflict on the economy, and the actions the United States and other governments are taking to restrict it. Trading has been choppy all week, and despite the latest gains, every major index is on track for a weekly loss.
Countries have imposed travel barriers and tighter restrictions on businesses and individuals. Worries about global restrictions that could hurt economic growth joined concerns about rising inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to consider withdrawing the stimulus sooner than expected.
The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.42% from 1.44% Thursday night.
U.S. crude oil prices rose after OPEC and allied oil-producing nations on Thursday decided to stick to their plans to ramp up production through regular and modest monthly increases in oil releases, even as the omicron variant adds more uncertainty about the global economic recovery after the pandemic. Energy companies have gained ground. Chevron rose 2.7%.
As of early Friday, benchmark US crude oil had gained 98 cents to $ 67.48 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the standard for international oil pricing, gained 89 cents to $ 70.56 a barrel.
The US dollar climbed to 113.14 Japanese yen from 113.06 yen on Thursday night. The euro slipped to $ 1.1297 from $ 1.1300.
AP Business editors Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://lancasteronline.com/business/stock_market/asian-shares-mixed-after-broad-rally-on-wall-street/article_94284b0b-38e4-543f-b92d-52f3ae49de6f.html
