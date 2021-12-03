List of NetEase Music Services on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The latest music industry IPO has arrived.

Chinese tech giant NetEase [45 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/netease/ “> The subsidiary of NetEase Cloud Village which operates the music streaming service NetEase Cloud Music [46 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/netease-cloud-music/ “> NetEase Cloud Music is officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today (December 2).

Cloud Village raised HK $ 3.28 billion (approximately US $ 421 million at current exchange rates) in connection with its IPO, with its share price pegged at HK $ 205 (approximately US $ 26.3), which is the midpoint of the indicative offer price range set in the prospectus prior to the company’s initial public offering.

As reported through Bloomberg, Cloud Village shares fell 2.5% to close at HK $ 199.90 (US $ 25.6).

Cloud Village’s pre-IPO prospectus revealed three key investors backing its listing, including current parent company NetEase, Orbis Investment Management Limited and Sony Music Entertainment [1,084 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-entertainment/ “> Sony Music Entertainment.

The latter company has agreed to buy shares of Cloud Village for a value of US $ 100 million, in accordance with an agreement signed by Cloud Village and Sony. [1,474 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/ “> SonyMusic on November 22.

According to Cloud Village’s pre-IPO prospectus, the final offering price set at HK $ 205 ($ 26) per share suggests that Sony Music Entertainment [1,087 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-entertainment/ “> Sony Musics’ investment of $ 100 million has enabled the big house to drives to acquire 3,801,000 shares of the new -Village Public Cloud (see below).

Along with Sony Musics’ $ 100 million investment, Orbis Investment Management invested $ 50 million in Cloud Village.

In addition, Cloud Villages’ parent company, NetEase, has made a fundamental investment of US $ 200 million in the derivative music subsidiary.

Cloud Village says it plans to use the net proceeds of its IPO, including the $ 350 million from these three fundamental investments, to cultivate its community, innovate and improve its technology capabilities, some mergers, acquisitions and investments. strategic, and the general objectives of the company.

Elsewhere in Cloud Village’s pre-IPO prospectus, the company revealed that its monthly active users (MAUs) of online music services grew from 173.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 to 184.5 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

NetEase Cloud Musics monthlypayingUsers of online music services, meanwhile, more than doubled from 13 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 to26.1 millionduring the semester ended June 30, 2021.

According to NetEase, the growth of businesses in online music service MAUs is primarily due to our continued efforts to improve the user experience, innovate in interactive features and enrich our content offerings.

In a letter to investors today, NetEase CEO William Ding explained that NetEase Cloud Music’s ambition for the future is to become an “audio-centric universe”.

He added that “audio content is becoming more and more diverse” and highlighted music, podcasts, live streaming, karaoke, radio and other formats as “creating multi-faceted experiences and storylines “.

Ding added, “The mission of NetEase Cloud Musics is to ’empower and connect people through music’. We care deeply about music. We care even more about people’s emotions, creations and inner worlds.

“Going forward, our Cloud Village will encompass more engaging content, features and capabilities, converting more basic users into active participants and creators. In the past, maybe you just used our platform to listen to music created by others.

“We strive to give independent artists the tools and resources to improve the effectiveness and depth of their creative endeavors. We understand that these are difficult tasks for uncharted territory. But we have never looked for an easier path. William Ding, NetEase

Ding also told investors that NetEase Cloud Music “is committed to investing in our support for independent artists.”

He continued, “For those who pursue music as your dream, we hope that you no longer have to worry about the right stage for your talent and passion, and that your family and friends no longer have to worry. ‘worry about yourself financially.

“We hope you will see a music industry that evolves towards improving quality, raising standards and changing tastes, where we will continue to be a driving force behind these positive changes.”

In conclusion, Ding explained that NetEase Cloud Music’s aspiration is “to reach out to the global stage, empowering independent artists to advance Chinese pop and let the world hear the voices of China.”

He added, “We strive to give independent artists the tools and resources to enhance the effectiveness and depth of their creative endeavors. We understand that these are difficult tasks for uncharted territory. But we have never leaned towards an easier path.

“We have already proven ourselves when we first entered uncharted waters in Chinese original games and we will do it again for Chinese independent musicians and original music.. “

