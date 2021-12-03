Investors should buy Omicron-led stock market decline as the new variant could hasten the end of the pandemic, JPMorgan says





Stocks have risen sharply over the past year, helping the Dow Jones finally cross the 36,000 mark. Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images The S&P 500 is down nearly 5% since the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus was identified.

But investors should buy the decline as Omicron could hasten the end of the pandemic, according to JPMorgan.

“Omicron could be a catalyst for the growth-to-value rotation, the sale of COVID and lockdown beneficiaries and a rally in reopening themes,” JPMorgan said. The Omicron-induced stock market drop represents a buyable drop for investors, according to a Wednesday memo from Marko Kolanovic of JPMorgan. With the S&P 500 down nearly 5% from its recent peak, investors are seeking clarification on the degree of transmissibility and death of the new COVID-19 variant and protection against disease with current vaccinations. Some on Wall Street have highlighted Omicron’s worst-case scenarios, but Kolanovic believes current data should not sound the alarm just yet. “South African cases are close to the pandemic average and deaths from COVID are near bottom, a fairly favorable situation compared to the past two years,” he explained. And while investors seem to come to the idea that the Omicron variant may not be as big a threat as it was originally thought, many are worried about an overreaction by governments, travel restrictions being the biggest concern. For example, Kolanovic pointed out that flights are restricted from several African countries that do not have Omicron, but they are not restricted from European countries that have cases. But if Omicron ultimately turns out to be a less deadly strain, it could “prove to be a positive risk to the markets,” according to the note. This is because if the new variant crowds out more deadly variants, it could hasten the end of the pandemic and turn COVID-19 into something similar to the seasonal flu. “This development would match historical patterns from previous respiratory virus pandemics, especially given the wide availability of vaccines and new therapies that are expected to work on all known variants,” Kolanovic said. This type of scenario would represent a buyable drop in the stock market for investors, especially cyclical stocks linked to a reopening of the economy rather than home growth stocks that thrived during the pandemic. “We see the recent massive sell off of these segments as an opportunity to buy lower cyclicals, commodities and reopen themes, and position ourselves for higher bond yields and steepening,” Kolanovic concluded.

