Alibaba stock hits record high in Hong Kong amid delisting concerns

Share hit an all-time high in Hong Kong on Thursday amid fears the Chinese e-commerce giant may be forced to lose its main listing in New York.

Reports suggest Chinese regulators will restrict the ability of companies to list overseas, raising fears that Alibaba and other groups will be forced to drop their listings on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.





Hong Kong-listed stocks (ticker: 9988.HK) fell 2.5% on Thursday to their lowest level since the company launched its secondary listing in Asia in 2019. The company’s US stocks (BABA) have rose 1.5% on Thursday, after falling nearly 4% on Wednesday.

The latest development on the regulatory front concerns Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) a corporate structure used by Alibaba and other Chinese companies to list offshore and bypass Beijing’s rules on foreign investment.

Beijing could increase pressure on Chinese stocks listed in the United States. What this means for investors.

China plans to ban companies from going public overseas using the VIE structure, Bloomberg reported wednesday, citing anonymous sources, although Hong Kong is an exception subject to regulatory approval.

The plans could be finalized as early as this month, the report said, and could force companies already listed overseas through VIEs to reorganize their ownership structures and be more transparent. This could mean that more sensitive companies, for example, Alibaba, may be forced to delist in the United States.

Chinese securities regulator denied Bloombergreport.

VIEs are also subject to close scrutiny by US regulators. Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, warned that U.S. investors may not fully realize the nature of their holdings in Chinese securities listed in the United States. U.S. investors who buy Alibaba shares actually own a stake in an offshore shell company that has a contractual relationship with the Chinese operating entity.

Alibaba shares have slumped more than 45% this year amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the country’s tech sector and, more recently, signs of slowing company growth. The US-listed share is trading at its lowest level since spring 2017.

While there are still reasons to be optimistic about Alibaba, this year has been a wild race for investors. Some experts have suggested the worst of the regulatory crackdown may be over, but that hasn’t stopped investors from worrying about Alibaba’s future.

Not everyone agrees that Chinese regulatory pressure is done and dusted off.

In a report released Thursday, analysts Ernan Cui and Thomas Gatley of research group Gavekal Dragonomics explained why they believe China’s regulatory crackdown on internet companies is far from over.

Gavekal’s team notes that much of Beijing’s crackdown has focused on data security, including how US-listed companies like Alibaba, which hold personal data on millions of people. Chinese citizens, may be beholden to US regulators.

Despite all the concerns about data security, there is still not much clarity on the practices that worry regulators, Cui and Gatley said. Government agencies are also developing new areas of regulatory interest, the impact of which will not be clear for some time.

Gavekals’ research suggested that while the initial antitrust investigations against the Chinese tech sector were not disastrous, the legislative and bureaucratic structures to regulate competition are increasing in power and scope.

While Beijing sees internet regulation as essential to its long-term governance, companies like Alibaba have a long and growing list of responsibilities spanning personal data protection and censorship, according to Gavekal. And to be better positioned to avoid the scrutiny of regulators, companies will need to take action to meet nebulous regulatory requirements, analysts said.

The risks are not diminishing, said Cui and Gatley. Investors awaiting clear regulation for the Internet industry will continue to be disappointed.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]