Intimidated by China, ridesharing giant Didi plans to quit the US stock market months after its debut





HONG KONG Barely five months after its debut, ridesharing giant Didi Global announced plans to pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, an astonishing about-face as it bowed to the Chinese regulators angered by its initial public offering in the United States. Its shares climbed 15% in pre-market trade, with investors betting the move would appease Beijing and serve as a catalyst for a revival of its business prospects in the country. Didi had launched a US $ 4.4 billion initial public offering despite being asked to put it on hold while a review of the company’s data practices was conducted. The powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) then quickly ordered app stores to remove 25 of the Didis mobile apps and called on the company to stop registering new users, citing national security and public interest. . Didi is still under investigation. After careful research, the company will immediately begin delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and preparing for its Hong Kong listing, Didi said on his Twitter-like Weibo account on Friday. Didi did not explain the reasons for his plan, but said in a separate statement that he would hold a shareholder vote at an appropriate time and ensure that his New York-listed shares are convertible into freely tradable shares on a other internationally recognized scholarship. The reversal of Didis New York’s listing, likely to be a difficult and messy process, illustrates both the enormous influence Chinese regulators have and their bold approach to exerting it. Billionaire Jack Ma has also clashed with Chinese authorities after he blew up the country’s regulatory system, leading to the dramatic sinking of a mega-IPO for Ant Group last year. The move is likely to further discourage Chinese companies from listing in the United States and may cause some of them to reconsider their status as publicly traded U.S. companies. Didi operates in 16 countries, although nearly 90% of the 493 million customers who have used the service at least once in the past year are in China. Future publications / Getty Images Chinese ADRs face increasing regulatory challenges from US and Chinese authorities. For most businesses, it will be like walking on eggshells trying to please both parties. The delisting will only make things easier, said Wang Qi, CEO of fund manager MegaTrust Investment (HK). Signing up in Hong Kong could prove to be complicated, however, especially within a tight three-month deadline given Didis’ track record of compliance issues and the scrutiny he has faced on unlicensed vehicles and part-time drivers. Didi said in his IPO prospectus that he had secured carpool permits for cities that collectively made up the majority of his total trips. He did not answer further questions about the permits. I don’t think Didi qualifies to be on the list before she … is putting in place effective protocols to manage and secure driver liability and benefits, said Nan Li, associate professor of finance at Jiao University. Shanghai Tong. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange does not comment on individual companies, a spokesperson said. Stocks, however, jumped 4% on the prospect of a Didi listing. Didi made 25 million trips per day in China, according to first quarter data. It debuted in New York City on June 30 at $ 14 per US custodian share, but those shares have since slipped 44% through the close on Thursday, valuing it at $ 37.6 billion. SoftBanks Vision Fund owns 21.5% of Didi, followed by Uber Technologies Inc with 12.8%, according to a file filed in June by Didi.

Associated press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/china-ride-hailing-giant-didi-plans-leave-us-stock-market-listing-rcna7496 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos