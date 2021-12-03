Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday December 3
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stock futures rise a day after the great Wall Street rally
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
U.S. equity futures rose on Friday after the Labor Department’s pre-bell release of its November data showed slowing job growth and a big failure compared to expectations. But at the same time, the country’s unemployment rate has fallen much more than expected. Investors compare the retrospective employment figures to the increase in cases of the Covid omicron variant, trying to determine whether the Federal Reserve will actually accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 617 points or 1.8% on Thursday even as more omicron cases in the United States were reported. The first US case reported the day before pushed the benchmark from a gain of 520 points to a loss of 460 points. The Dow Jones fell more than 1.8% on Tuesday after a brief respite on Monday. Blue chips fell 2.5% in Friday’s cropped holiday session after omicron was discovered in South Africa.
In Friday’s pre-market, DocuSign shares plunged more than 30% the morning after issuing weak forecasts. Tesla shares edged up as CEO Elon Musk exercised more options, taking his recent share sales to $ 10.9 billion. Didi Global shares fell around 10% after the Chinese rideshare company announced plans to pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing instead. The stock has fallen more than 45% from its IPO price in July.
2. November’s job growth is lacking, the unemployment rate is really dropping
Job fair signage can be seen on 5th Avenue after the New York Jobs report was released on September 3, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
The American economy created just 210,000 non-farm jobs in November, the government said on Friday. This was much lower than the expected 573,000 readings. October was revised to 546,000. However, the unemployment rate last month fell sharply to 4.2%, a positive sign from the smaller drop to 4.5% expected by economists. Average hourly wages, a measure of wage inflation, rose 4.8% year-on-year in November. It was slightly below estimates. Earlier this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could speed up the cut to its $ 120 billion-per-month bond buying program, which it has put in place to support the economy during the pandemic. Powell said the Fed will discuss the possible move at its December meeting.
3. FDA Prepares For Rapid Review Of Omicron Vaccines And Drugs, WSJ Says
Vials and a medical syringe displayed in front of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo. The FDA finds the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration is preparing for a rapid review of omicron-specific vaccines and treatments if needed, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The Journal also reports that the agency has met with drug manufacturers to set guidelines on what data would be needed for a rapid assessment. The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna told CNBC on Nov. 29 that it would take about a few weeks to collect enough data to determine the impact of omicron mutations on the effectiveness of current vaccines.
4. Five states in the United States, including New York and California, confirm cases of omicron
A sign outside a hospital announces COVID-19 testing on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
At least five US states of Minnesota, Colorado, New York, Hawaii and California have now confirmed cases of omicron as scientists study whether the heavily mutated strain is more infectious and virulent. California confirmed the first U.S. case of omicron on Wednesday. Minnesota public health officials confirmed the second U.S. case of omicron on Thursday morning in a resident who recently returned from New York. New York City confirmed five cases as of Thursday evening. New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul told residents that the detection of multiple cases does not mean the state will revert to sweeping closures imposed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
5. Biden Should Sign Short-Term Government Spending Bill
US President Joe Biden speaks on supply chain issues in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington, DC on December 1, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the new short-term government spending bill on Friday. The legislation, which was quickly passed by the House and Senate on Thursday, currently prevents a government shutdown, providing federal funding until February 18. While preventing one fiscal crisis, lawmakers must avoid yet another, figuring out how to raise the country’s debt ceiling to pay its bills by December 15. That’s when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the limit would be reached. That’s almost two weeks later than his initial forecast of December 3.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
