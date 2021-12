Oil rises as OPEC + prepares to act if demand weakens

The general view shows the Cadereyta refinery of the Mexican state oil company Pemex, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, on April 20, 2020. REUTERS / Daniel Becerril / File Photo Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Brent, WTI up about 4%

No sign of Omicron demand has yet reached, JPMorgan says

OPEC sticks to plans to increase production for January

OPEC produced less than expected last month LONDON, Dec. 3 (Reuters) – Oil prices surged on Friday after producer group OPEC + said it could review its policy of increasing production in the short term if demand for oil slumps due to a growing number of pandemic blockages. Brent crude rose 2.68 cents, or 3.9%, to $ 72.35 a barrel at 2:42 p.m. GMT, although it is still on track to fall for a sixth straight week. U.S. crude rose $ 2.47, or 3.7%, to $ 68.97 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Russia and Their Allies, a group known as OPEC +, surprised the market Thursday by sticking to its plan to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by January. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register “Its decision to continue increasing monthly crude production is a vote of confidence in the near-term demand outlook. Better said, OPEC + is banking that the new Omicron variant will not have a lasting impact. on oil demand, ”PVM said in a note. But producers have left the door open for a rapid change in policy if demand suffers from measures to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. They said they could meet again before their next meeting scheduled for Jan.4. “Brent climbed to $ 71 a barrel, putting it about $ 5 above yesterday’s daily low. So what’s the explanation? OPEC + has said it may reconsider the decision. yesterday in the short term if market conditions were to change, “said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank. In addition, OPEC has struggled to follow through on its planned production increases. Read more Asset markets have been disrupted all week by the emergence of Omicron and speculation it could trigger further lockdowns and reduce demand for fuel. The World Health Organization urged countries to vaccinate their populations to fight the virus, saying travel restrictions were not the solution. Read more For the week, Brent was poised to end down around 0.5%, down for a sixth consecutive week for the first time since November 2018. WTI was heading for a weekly rise of around 1. 4%, after five weekly decreases. JPMorgan analysts said the fall in the market implied an “excessive” impact on demand, while global mobility data, excluding China, showed mobility continued to recover, averaging 93% of levels from 2019 last week. “So far, we see no sign of weakening demand on a (a) global basis,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Sonali Paul; Editing by David Evans and Edmund Blair Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/oil-up-opec-plan-meet-ahead-schedule-if-omicron-dents-demand-2021-12-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos