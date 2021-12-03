Shell abandons plan to develop Cambo oil field in North Sea, citing economy, not climate





The company said its decision was based on the economics of the project and the risk of delays, and that it remained committed to its oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

Shell and Siccar Point, backed by Blackstone, were awaiting permission from the British government to begin development of the Cambo oil field. The company, which would produce 164 million barrels of crude during the first phase of development, had become a hotspot in debates over energy transition and the future of fossil fuel exploration in the North Sea. North rich in oil and gas.

The UK government, which hosted the recent COP26 talks in Scotland and touted itself as a global climate leader, has come under enormous pressure to reject the massive project. Opponents of Cambo argue that an expansion in oil production undermines the country’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by mid-century.

Shell had a 30% stake in the oil field, while Siccar Point controls the rest of the company. His future is now uncertain.

“After a thorough review of Cambo’s development project, we concluded that the economic case for investing in this project was not strong enough at this time, and that there was a potential for delays,” a Shell spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business. Friday. But the company has made it clear that it plans to continue investing in UK oil and gas, saying this is “critical to the country’s energy security.” “We believe the North Sea and Shell have a vital role to play in the UK’s energy mix, supporting jobs and skills to enable a smooth transition to Britain’s low-carbon future . “ The International Energy Agency said in a recent report that investment in new fossil fuel infrastructure should stop immediately if the world is to have a good chance of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Net zero is a state where the world emits so little greenhouse gases. as possible, and removes or compensates for anything that it cannot prevent from entering the atmosphere. Scientists say the world must reach net zero by mid-century to contain global warming to critical 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Prior to Thursday, Shell had expressed frustration at the lack of clarity in the UK government’s policy direction. In October, a British regulator blocked Shell’s plan to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea on environmental grounds. “Shell’s admission that Cambo’s economy is ‘not strong enough’ is the latest evidence that new fossil fuel projects are getting harder as the world tackles the root causes of change climate, “said Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at Shell’s Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, told CNN Business. He added that when Shell announced its withdrawal from the Cambo project on Thursday evening, Britain’s offshore wind industry announced two new turbine factories, which would provide jobs and regenerate Scottish ports abandoned by the fossil fuel industry. “Together, they highlight the challenge for policymakers to develop new forms of clean energy while ensuring a just transition from fossil fuels for people who work in these sectors. “ Cambo operator will try to move forward Like many fossil fuel producers, Shell is driven by campaigning, political pressure and litigation to rapidly decarbonize its business and make a faster transition to renewable energy sources. A Dutch court in The Hague in May ordered Shell to cut emissions by 45% by 2030, from 2019 levels, to comply with the Paris Agreement, in a landmark decision that has inspired business similar against other oil companies. Shell is appealing the decision. Jonathan Roger, CEO of Siccar Point Energy, said his company was “disappointed with Shell’s change of stance” but remained confident in the merits of the Cambo project, highlighting its potential to directly create more than 1,000 jobs , and thousands more indirectly. He said oil production at Cambo would help the UK source oil more responsibly than becoming more dependent on higher carbon imports. “We will continue to engage with the UK government and stakeholders at large on the future development of Cambo,” he said. The environmental group Les Amis de la Terre, which campaigned against Cambo, said on Twitter: “The future of the project is now in serious doubt – as it should be. There is no need for a new oil field during a climate crisis!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/02/business/shell-abandons-cambo-north-sea-oilfield-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos