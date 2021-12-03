Business
November jobs report failed with just 210,000 jobs addedExBulletin
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Hiring slowed significantly last month as COVID-19 cases increased, even before the arrival of an even more worrying new variant of the coronavirus, which could put another speed bump in the way of the market’s recovery. job.
Employers added just 210,000 jobs in November, according to a monthly snapshot of the Ministry of Labor. Job growth appeared to be faltering after hiring increased in September and October. The hiring figures for these months have been revised upwards.
However, a separate survey used to calculate the unemployment rate paints a different picture. It shows that more than half a million people joined the workforce last month, while more than a million found jobs. The unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2%, after 4.6% in October.
“The improvement in the unemployment rate is truly amazing,” said Cecelia Rouse, who heads President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. “It is important to note that we have seen improvements in unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics, Asians, men and women. So this has been widely shared. This suggests that it is a labor market where people come back and where they find work. ”
The mixed signals show how unpredictable the job market is in the pandemic economy. And the new variant adds to that uncertainty.
Health experts do not yet know how contagious the omicron strain is or how effective vaccines will be against it. But the delta wave over the summer illustrates how an increase in infections can reduce both the demand for workers and the number of people willing to work.
“We have seen a very real hiring slowdown because of the delta variant,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll company ADP. “There were fewer people going to restaurants. Fewer people traveling. And that had an impact on hiring. It probably impacted less people deciding to return to the workforce.”
So far, the United States has recovered about 82% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. But the 2.4 million more who left the workforce when the coronavirus hit have not yet returned. We don’t know when or even if they will.
“We all thought there would be a significant increase in the labor supply and that did not happen. So you ask, “Why? “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a Senate committee this week.” There is enormous uncertainty about this, but much of it is clearly linked to the ongoing pandemic. ”
Powell said he didn’t expect the omicron variant to do as much damage to the job market as the first wave of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020. But it could delay the recovery.
Many employers complain that they want to hire more people but don’t have enough candidates. Powell warned that persistent labor shortages could exacerbate supply chain bottlenecks that have already pushed inflation to its highest level in more than three decades.
Many observers now believe that the central bank may raise interest rates earlier than expected next year, in an effort to contain price increases.
So far, the Fed has been prepared to tolerate somewhat higher inflation in the hope of fostering full employment. But as the job recovery continues, Powell appears to be rethinking that balance.
“To get back to the kind of great job market we had before the pandemic, we’re going to need a long expansion,” Powell said. “To achieve this, we’re going to need price stability. And in a sense, the risk of persistently high inflation is also a major risk in re-entering such a labor market.”
The factories, which saw strong demand, added 31,000 workers in November.
“Manufacturing fuels supply chain and labor supply issues,” said Richardson. “Even though we are seeing a slowdown in supplier deliveries that could hamper production, hiring remains strong. ”
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/03/1060958012/november-jobs-report-omicron
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]