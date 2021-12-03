Shell Withdraws From Cambo Oil Field Project | Oil

Shell has withdrawn from a controversial new oil field off the Shetland Islands, casting doubt on the future of oil exploration in the region.

Shell, which planned to mine the field with privately-funded fossil fuel explorer Siccar Point, cited a weak economic argument as a reason for deciding not to go ahead with the project.

After a thorough review of Cambo’s proposed development, we concluded that the economic case for investing in this project was not strong enough at this time, and that it presented a potential for delay, Shell said.

Climate campaigners said Shell’s move was a fatal blow to the controversial project, which was fiercely opposed by campaigners across the UK.

The UK government was facing a legal challenge from Greenpeace over its decision to allow new drilling. After the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last month, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she did not believe the project should go ahead and should be subject to an assessment climate.

Green campaigners argued that the go-ahead for Cambo should not be given, in light of the UK’s legally binding target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Government approval for the Exploration at the site, 78 miles (125 km) west of the Shetlands, in 1,000-meter-deep waters, was first given in 2001.

Ministers announced in March that they would allow oil drillers to continue exploring the North Sea for new reserves, despite governments pledging to reduce UK carbon emissions to net zero. by 2050, provided they pass a climate compatibility test in addition to the existing test. environmental controls.

The International Energy Agency, the world’s energy watchdog, released a report in May saying that no further exploration and development of oil and gas should be conducted after this year, if the world wants to stay within 1.5 ° C of global warming, the objective that the United Kingdom has set itself the subject of the COP26 summit.

The British government had faced threats of legal action over the Cambo project. Lawyers for ClientEarth, an environmental law charity, wrote to Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, just before the start of last month’s summit in Glasgow to caution against approving projects such as the Cambo by relying on obsolete climate controls.

In the October 29 letter seen by the Guardian, ClientEarth warned the government that any decision on offshore oil and gas developments must take into account their full climate impact, otherwise its lawyers would be prepared to challenge ministers through ‘judicial review.

Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, who coordinates the Stop Cambo campaign, said: Widespread public and political pressure is what made Cambo untenable. It is now widely accepted that there can be no new oil and gas projects anywhere if we are to maintain a secure climate.

Philip Evans, oil activist at Greenpeace UK, said: It really should be the killing blow for Cambo. As another key player turns its back on the project, the government is increasingly ignoring its continued support for the oil field.

He called on the government to act, saying: It is time for Boris Johnson to put this distraction aside and tackle the urgent task of ensuring a just transition for offshore workers and their communities to the green industries of the future.

Connor Schwartz, Climate Officer at Friends of the Earth, said: We have to see the end of the North Sea projects as well as any further extraction of fossil fuels: there is no future in them. Carrying more risks than just balance sheets makes the road to 1.5C even more difficult.

Ed Miliband, secretary of Climate and Net Zero Labor, said: Shell realized that Cambo was not the right choice. It is high time the government did it.

Siccar Point Energy, Shell’s partner in the Cambo project, has committed to continue and will seek other ways to continue exploration at Cambo.

Jonathan Roger, Managing Director of Siccar, said: Although we are disappointed with Shell’s change of position, we remain confident in the qualities of a project that will not only create more than 1,000 direct jobs as well as thousands more. in the supply chain, but also help facilitate the UK’s transition to a low-carbon future through responsibly produced domestic oil instead of becoming even more dependent on relatively carbon-intensive imports. higher.

A UK government spokesperson said: This is a business decision that has been taken independently by Shell.

A Shell spokesperson said: Before making investment decisions on a project, we do detailed assessments to ensure the best returns for the company and our shareholders. After a thorough review of Cambo’s proposed development, we concluded that the economic case for investing in this project was not strong enough at this time, and presented a potential for delay.

However, continued investments in oil and gas in the UK remain critical to the country’s energy security. As Shell strives to accelerate the transition to low carbon energy, we remain committed to providing UK customers with the fuels they still depend on, including oil and gas.

We believe the North Sea and Shell have a vital role to play in the UK energy mix, supporting the jobs and skills needed to enable a smooth transition to a UK low carbon future.