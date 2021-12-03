Business
Shell’s U-turn on Cambo could mean the end of major North Sea oil projects | Royal Dutch Shell
Shell’s decision to pull out of Cambo oilfield development plans could spell the end of new large-scale North Sea projects, industry figures show, as the UK’s tougher climate program urges oil companies to withdraw from aging oil basin.
Sources said that the Shells project partner Siccar Point, backed by private capital, would struggle to find another partner to take Shells’ 30% stake in the new oil field, which sparked outrage. environmental activists.
The withdrawal of the shells has cast doubt on the future of a project that could produce hundreds of millions of barrels of oil, and sources say it also raises new doubts about future large-scale oil projects in the sea. North.
This is a turning point, said an industry source, who requested anonymity. Businesses will think: if Shell can’t do it, can it? I just don’t see any sanctioned large-scale projects in the North Sea anymore. There will still be small improvements around the existing fields. But it is the death knell for major new projects in the UK.
The Guardian understands that Shell scrapped the Cambo project after the government made it clear it would have to respect certain climate concessions to get its approval. The company has publicly stated that the economic case for the investment is not strong.
Shell’s pullout comes weeks after the company was disappointed by an unexpected move by UK regulators to deny its request to develop a separate North Sea project on the Jackdaw field.
It’s a bit embarrassing for Shell so soon after announcing it would be moving its headquarters to London from the Netherlands, the source added.
Most of the major listed oil companies have reduced their presence in the North Sea in recent years by selling off assets, and the companies that remain are relative minnows who would balk at the scale of the Cambo project or lack experience in developing the field. .
There aren’t any listed oil companies that would seriously consider this project, and private companies typically don’t have the track record of project development that Shell has brought to the table, the source said.
According to the source, there was also huge uncertainty around government support for new oil and gas development in the North Sea, which could discourage smaller companies that need tighter project deadlines than larger ones.
Friends of the Earth Scotland activist Caroline Rance said Shells’ release from the Cambo field marked the beginning of the end for all new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.
Environmental activists have called on the government to take a clear stand against new fossil fuel developments after the findings of the International Energy Agency, the world’s energy watchdog, that no new fossil fuel projects is not compatible with global climate goals.
The UK and Scottish governments must now officially reject Cambo, say no to any future oil and gas development in UK waters and start planning for a just and swift transition for people working in the industry, Rance said.
The issues around the North Sea are likely to rekindle tensions between the Treasury, which is said to be concerned about the flight of post-Brexit UK investment, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who drives the UK’s climate strategy. .
Jonathan Roger, managing director of Siccar Point, said the company was in consultation with the regulator and stakeholders to move Cambo forward and the next steps needed to get there.
He said: Norway continues to invest in new oil and gas developments and renewables to ensure a just and managed transition, but the UK risks hurting its economy and increasing imports with an impact higher carbon if new developments are not advanced during this time.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/03/shell-u-turn-cambo-could-mean-end-big-north-sea-oil-projects
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]