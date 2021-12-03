Shell’s U-turn on Cambo could mean the end of major North Sea oil projects | Royal Dutch Shell

Shell’s decision to pull out of Cambo oilfield development plans could spell the end of new large-scale North Sea projects, industry figures show, as the UK’s tougher climate program urges oil companies to withdraw from aging oil basin.

Sources said that the Shells project partner Siccar Point, backed by private capital, would struggle to find another partner to take Shells’ 30% stake in the new oil field, which sparked outrage. environmental activists.

The withdrawal of the shells has cast doubt on the future of a project that could produce hundreds of millions of barrels of oil, and sources say it also raises new doubts about future large-scale oil projects in the sea. North.

This is a turning point, said an industry source, who requested anonymity. Businesses will think: if Shell can’t do it, can it? I just don’t see any sanctioned large-scale projects in the North Sea anymore. There will still be small improvements around the existing fields. But it is the death knell for major new projects in the UK.

The Guardian understands that Shell scrapped the Cambo project after the government made it clear it would have to respect certain climate concessions to get its approval. The company has publicly stated that the economic case for the investment is not strong.

Shell’s pullout comes weeks after the company was disappointed by an unexpected move by UK regulators to deny its request to develop a separate North Sea project on the Jackdaw field.

It’s a bit embarrassing for Shell so soon after announcing it would be moving its headquarters to London from the Netherlands, the source added.

Most of the major listed oil companies have reduced their presence in the North Sea in recent years by selling off assets, and the companies that remain are relative minnows who would balk at the scale of the Cambo project or lack experience in developing the field. .

There aren’t any listed oil companies that would seriously consider this project, and private companies typically don’t have the track record of project development that Shell has brought to the table, the source said.

According to the source, there was also huge uncertainty around government support for new oil and gas development in the North Sea, which could discourage smaller companies that need tighter project deadlines than larger ones.

Friends of the Earth Scotland activist Caroline Rance said Shells’ release from the Cambo field marked the beginning of the end for all new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.

Environmental activists have called on the government to take a clear stand against new fossil fuel developments after the findings of the International Energy Agency, the world’s energy watchdog, that no new fossil fuel projects is not compatible with global climate goals.

The UK and Scottish governments must now officially reject Cambo, say no to any future oil and gas development in UK waters and start planning for a just and swift transition for people working in the industry, Rance said.

The issues around the North Sea are likely to rekindle tensions between the Treasury, which is said to be concerned about the flight of post-Brexit UK investment, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who drives the UK’s climate strategy. .

Jonathan Roger, managing director of Siccar Point, said the company was in consultation with the regulator and stakeholders to move Cambo forward and the next steps needed to get there.

He said: Norway continues to invest in new oil and gas developments and renewables to ensure a just and managed transition, but the UK risks hurting its economy and increasing imports with an impact higher carbon if new developments are not advanced during this time.