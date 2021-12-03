Jobs report shows 210,000 jobs created as hiring slowed in November

Hiring slowed sharply in November, with employers creating just 210,000 jobs, and obstacles related to COVID-19 cloud the job market outlook in the months to come.

But the unemployment rate, which is calculated from another survey, fell from 4.6% to 4.2%, and nearly 600,000 people have entered the workforce, the Labor Department said on Friday. This could alleviate the lingering labor shortages that have held back job growth this year.

Yet last month’s job gains are well below the 545,000 economists expected. .

But infection rates have increased in the Northeast and Midwest, a trend that may have held back progress in those regions, according to economist Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics.

Meanwhile, the theomicron variant and President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate could cloud job prospects next year, economists say.

So far, however, the labor market has been healthier than the weak results in November suggest. Employers have created an average of 555,000 jobs per month this year as the United States continues to emerge from the coronavirus recession. These solid gains have helped the country recoup 18.4 million, or 82%, of the 22.4 million jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, leaving it around 4 million jobs below its level. before the crisis.

And large upward revisions to employment figures this year indicate that the disappointing November figure could also be increased, according to economist Gus Faucher of the PNC Financial Services Group. Gains in September and October were revised upwards by a total of 82,000 on Friday.

Alleviating labor shortages?

In addition, the workforce – made up of Americans working or looking for work – has grown by nearly 600,000, underscoring that many people on the fringes are returning to an improving labor market that offers higher wages. . The share of people over 16 participating in the labor force increased from 61.6% to 61.8%.

This could help alleviate severe labor shortages.

Employer demand for workers has been strong for months, but the labor shortage has kept job gains at solid levels but below blockbusters. In September, the delta variant of COVID left many Americans cautious and prevented many schools from fully reopening, forcing parents to care for children who learn remotely and delay their return to work.

But 81% of Americans over 12 are now fully immunized, and some children between the ages of 5 and 11 have also received their first vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily new cases of COVID have increased from around 95,000 to 82,000 in the past 10 days and from 150,000 since early September despite recent outbreaks in the Northeast and Midwest. Schools, meanwhile, have largely reopened.

And three months have now passed since improved unemployment benefits from the federal government expired for an estimated 11 million people. As a result, while the share of Americans working or looking for work did not increase as expected in September and October, some economists say the solid labor gain in November could foreshadow further advances. .

“This (report) seems weaker than expected on the surface, but, all in all, it’s a pretty solid report,” said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

Economist Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics said the mixed report would not prevent the Federal Reserve from accelerating the reduction of its bond-buying stimulus program this month in a bid to pave the way for interest rate hikes earlier next year to curb a spike in inflation.

Unemployment is falling

In an interview, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh focused on the longer term vision.

Unemployment has fallen 2 percentage points since President Biden took office and nearly 6 million jobs have been created during that time, he said.

“We are looking at the biggest drop in unemployment year on year on record,” Bidentold reporters told reporters. “America is back to work and the job recovery is very strong.”

Some industries posted good gains last month. Professional and business services added 90,000 jobs; transport and storage, 50,000; and construction and manufacturing each added 31,000.

Low growth in bars, hiring of restaurants

Yet the leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurants and bars, have been hit hardest by the pandemic and have generated solid payroll gains for many months, but added only 23,000 to the last month.

And retail has cut 20,000 jobs after seasonal adjustments that reflect the outsized gains the industry typically sees in November amid vacation hires.

A few wild cards could darken the job market in the coming months, including the omicron variant.

Could the vaccine mandate cause more resignations?

And Bidens’ mandate to vaccinate or test employees for companies with more than 100 employees will go into effect Jan.4, possibly leading some workers to resign, Hunter said.

Capital Economics economist Lydia Boussour said she expects the U.S. payroll to return to pre-COVID levels by the second half of next year.

But, she adds, the road ahead could turn out to be more bumpy than expected.

Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, a nonprofit that raises awareness of the challenges facing American workers and a former Labor official overseeing training, says she is concerned that the share of workers in their prime ( 25-54 years) working or looking for a job is still just 81.8%, up from 82.9% before the pandemic. The share, however, edged up from 81.6% since September.

There are signs that hiring may have slowed in November. Homebase, which provides payroll software to small businesses, said the number of employees working in companies fell 2.7% last month.

Contribution: CourtneySubramanian and Maureen Groppe