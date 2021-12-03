BuzzFeed will go public

Youth digital media company BuzzFeed Inc. is set to go public through a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (ENFA), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) or a blank check company. Following the merger, the surviving entity will be renamed BuzzFeed Inc., with trading scheduled to begin on Monday, December 6, 2021 under the symbol BZFD.

While the special meeting of shareholders on December 2, 2021 at 890 5th Avenue Partners approved the deal, many investors cast a vote of no confidence in withdrawing their funds. As a result, BuzzFeed will receive a cash infusion of just $ 16.2 million from PSPC investors, less than 6% of the $ 287.5 million that was previously held in trust for it.

However, BuzzFeed plans to raise $ 150 million through a convertible bond issue. The merger with PSPC and the $ 300 million acquisition of Complex Networks, another youth-focused digital media company, is expected to close on December 3, 2021.

SPAC vs IPO

BuzzFeed decided to go public through a SPAC because this process is much faster than a traditional initial public offering (IPO), reducing time by up to 75%. Another advantage is that BuzzFeed and the PSPC can offer predictions and projections about the future that are generally prohibited in the traditional IPO process.

In addition, this IPO allows BuzzFeed to simultaneously finalize its merger with Complex Networks. The board of directors of 890 5th Avenue Partners approved the transaction on June 23, 2021, subject to further approval at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 2, 2021.

Investors in a SPAC have the option of withdrawing their funds before that SPAC completes a merger. This protection is particularly valuable for those who invested in this SAVS before its merger objective was known. Meanwhile, investors who buy shares of a SPAC that trades below its offer price have the opportunity to make a profit if they exercise the opt-out option, thus receiving the offer price more. the interests.

Since the end of July 2021, the average PSPC has seen 60% of its funds withdrawn before its merger transaction closes, up from 25% in the first seven months of 2021. PSPCs whose stock price is lower than their price. listing, as has been the case with 890 5th Avenue Partners for months, has proven to be the most sensitive to withdrawals.

Financial data and projections

After merging with Complex Networks, BuzzFeed expects to record $ 521 million in revenue in 2021, $ 624 million in 2022 and exceed $ 1 billion by 2024. The company predicts that about a third of future revenue will come from sales of merchandise, including items bearing the BuzzFeed logo.

In the third quarter of 2021, BuzzFeed reported revenue of $ 90 million, up 20% year-over-year (YOY). While this produced a net loss of $ 3.6 million, the company says its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA showed profit of $ 6.0 million, a 114% year-over-year improvement.

Complex Networks offers BuzzFeed the ability to immediately increase its readership and advertiser base, but with slower overall revenue growth. Combined with Complex Networks, BuzzFeed reportedly reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $ 121 million, up 17% year-on-year.

In the third quarter of 2021, Complex Networks reported revenue of $ 31 million, up 9% year-over-year. It recorded a net loss of $ 3.1 million, 32% worse than the loss of $ 2.4 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $ 333,000 in the third quarter of 2021 , down 64% from $ 914,000 during the same period of 2020.

EBITDA is another measure of earnings that some management teams, analysts and investors use to measure company performance. It is an acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. BuzzFeed makes additional adjustments, as described below.

BuzzFeed has this to say about the focus on EBITDA: “BuzzFeed defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-BuzzFeed participations believes that Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information for investors. because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by its management.

Other key statistics

BuzzFeed reports that it has 97 million unique monthly visitors aged 18 and over, 38 million of which are Gen Z or Millennial. In addition, 73% of people in the Gen Z and Millennial categories read BuzzFeed each month. , and BuzzFeed is number one in terms of time spent among these demographic groups. BuzzFeed is the parent company of HuffPost and Tasty Lifestyle Brands. Interestingly, BuzzFeed also listed Complex Networks on its website as one of its brands, even before the formal merger agreement.

Union grievances with BuzzFeed

As a whole, including HuffPost, BuzzFeed currently has approximately 1,100 employees. The figure would rise to around 1,400 if its planned merger with Complex Networks was completed. Following massive layoffs, BuzzFeed employees voted in February 2019 to join the New York NewsGuild, citing “legitimate grievances over unfair pay disparities, mismanaged pivots and layoffs, low benefits, soaring health insurance costs, diversity and more ”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in organizing efforts among media companies. This has been especially true among new, digitally-focused media companies shedding jobs as they consolidate. After buying HuffPost in November 2020, BuzzFeed laid off 47 of its employees by notifying them via email.

The union, which also represents employees of the New York Times and other media outlets, announced that its members at BuzzFeed will hold a walkout on December 2, 2021, the date of the shareholder vote on the SPAC merger. All 61 members of the BuzzFeed News union were said to have participated, including reporters, editors, photographers and designers.

The BuzzFeed News union posted this statement on Twitter: “We have been negotiating our contract for almost 2 years, but BuzzFeed will not budge on critical issues like wages, while preparing to go public and make executives even richer. . So TODAY we ‘I went out to send a reminder that there is no BuzzFeed News without us. “

The union’s full statement says, in part, “Management has only offered a guaranteed 1% per year pay increase and has not budged from its proposed minimum wage of $ 50,000. That’s not enough to live in big cities like New York and San Francisco where BuzzFeed has newsrooms. “

Another point of contention for the union: “The management of BuzzFeed has looked at a proposal regulating the creative work that many of us do outside of our work, and it is more restrictive than current policy. Union members would have to get approval for everything outside of “content” work, including submitting a freelance article that gets out of the beat of your newsroom, writing a personal article on your sanity on Medium, the outfit post on Instagram or even a makeup tutorial on TikTok. We live a large part of our lives online, especially in the context of the ongoing pandemic, and the management at BuzzFeed is trying to take ownership of those lives, our free time and our hobbies. “

The revenue from advertiser-funded websites often follows a pay-per-click model. As a result, some of these sites make the number of page views, or clicks, generated by an article a key component of the writer’s compensation formula. It is an indirect way of making the income generated by an article a factor in the writer’s remuneration.

The union also insists that writers should “not be disciplined on trafficking or income measures.” His statement states: “Pageviews and clicks are not something an individual can control and are often influenced by social media algorithms and reader biases. but by honest reporting. “

Pandemic delays

BuzzFeed was launched in 2006 and aimed to go public before the pandemic struck, but COVID-19 has put those plans on hold. Other digital media companies will be watching closely how BuzzFeed trades. BDG Media, formerly Bustle, is reportedly still aiming to go public via a SPAC next year. Vox Media is also considering going public through a SPAC, but could explore a range of other options.