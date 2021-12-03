Zillow halfway through iBuyer inventory sale





Zillows’ disastrous foray into iBuying may finally provide investors with a silver lining. Shares of the company surged on Friday, a day after the company said it signed contracts to sell more than half of the homes bought through Zillow Offers, the iBuying unit it was forced to shut down last month. Zillow also announced that it will repurchase $ 750 million of its shares and has increased its estimate of fourth-quarter revenue by more than a third for the unit which includes iBuying. Zillow Offers was poised to sell nearly 18,000 homes at the end of the third quarter, with 9,790 in inventory and 8,172 under contract. It is not known how many houses he owns now because Zillow has discarded at least 400 contracts despite previous promises to honor these agreements. The company said it was selling homes through wholesale deals with institutional investors, such as Pretium Partners, which agreed to buy 2,000 properties, as well as deals with individual buyers. Zillow raised its fourth-quarter estimate for the homes unit to a range of $ 2.3 billion to $ 2.9 billion, from $ 1.7 billion to $ 2.1 billion. Zillow said he expects the iBuying shutdown to be cash flow neutral given its inventory, operating and restructuring costs and Zillow is offering $ 2.9 billion of secured debt. Still, with more cash than expected, CEO Rich Barton said now is the time to say he will repurchase Class A and C shares for $ 750 million. The buyback will allow the company to reduce the balance. of cash that we have accumulated to support the Zillow deals, Barton said in a statement. Zillow shares have fallen 43% in the past two months as the company took a hiatus and then closed Zillow Offers. Shareholders have filed at least two lawsuits seeking class action status, accusing Zillow of misleading investors. The stock was up 9.1% to $ 58.64 as of 2:33 p.m. EST. Contact Erin Hudson

