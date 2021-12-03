Michael Montano and Dantley Davis to quit Twitter in Shake-Up





Twitter’s new chief executive, Parag Agrawal, said on Friday he would reorganize senior management at the company and two key executives would leave. The reshuffle was the first sign of change under Mr Agrawal, who took over the reins of the social media company on Monday after its co-founder and chief executive, Jack Dorsey, announced his resignation. Twitter has come under pressure from investors to introduce new products faster and increase revenue, and Mr. Agrawal told Twitter employees that the leadership changes were designed to speed up the pace of Twitter. Twitter’s chief engineering officer, Michael Montano, and his head of design and research, Dantley Davis, will be leaving by the end of the year. Mr Davis had championed a culture change on Twitter that pushed staff to perform better and which some employees criticized as bullying.

Twitter confirmed the departures of executives in a regulatory filing Friday. Mr Davis has been instrumental in a behind-the-scenes effort over the past two years to reshape Twitter culture. But he repeatedly clashed with employees because of his brutal style. His treatment of workers was also the subject of several investigations by Twitter’s employee relations department and complaints to Mr. Dorsey that too many people were leaving. Mr. Davis and Mr. Montano will remain advisers to Twitter during the first quarter of 2022, according to the regulatory filing. Mr. Dorsey, Mr. Davis and Mr. Montano aren’t the only executives to have recently announced their intention to quit Twitter. Company personnel officer Jennifer Christie also announced she would be leaving by the end of the year, according to two people familiar with the announcement who were not authorized to speak publicly. The product and engineering teams within Twitter will be grouped under three executives, a Twitter spokesperson said. Kayvon Beykpour will manage all consumer products, including the design and research for those products. Income products, including designers and researchers, will be overseen by Bruce Falck. And Nick Caldwell will manage the technical infrastructure on which Twitter runs, overseeing data science and back-end engineering.

Twitter in February announced its goal of doubling revenue and adding 123 million more active users by 2023, and the company hopes consolidating Twitter’s teams under a handful of executives will help it execute on its plans. faster, said a spokesperson.

