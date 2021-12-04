Hagerty debuts as a New York Stock Exchange listed company today after finalizing merger with Aldel Financial

McKeel Hagerty, CEO of the company, said: “Today is a milestone for Hagerty and a testament to the talent and dedication of the entire Hagerty team and their commitment to our goal of saving the culture of driving and driving. automobile for future generations.

“We built the company to optimize growth in the large automotive enthusiast market, which today numbers approximately 69 million enthusiasts in the United States alone. Our goal is not only to provide car enthusiasts with excellent insurance coverage, but to help them connect with a We focus on preserving the aspects of driving that created American automotive culture in the first place, the family. , fun, community, competition, road trips and more.

“Being listed on the New York Stock Exchange marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hagerty’s history. We are confident that we have sufficient capital to advance our strategy, which remains focused on investing in the company’s digital user experience to support and accelerate the growth of our members base, while expanding our portfolio of events. and attractive and exciting automotive-focused services. We believe this strategy will create rewarding new experiences for car enthusiasts and sustainable value for our shareholders over the long term.

Robert I. Kauffman, Chairman and CEO of Aldel, said: “Aldel’s mission was to partner with a great company with a significant and growing market opportunity, as well as a differentiated operating model. Hagerty meets these criteria and more. It is a company not only poised for growth, but with a unique culture and visionary management team, as well as a record of financial success. We look forward to supporting Hagerty in his efforts to generate profitable growth in the years to come.

A story of differentiated growth focused on members

Hagerty is a leading provider of specialty auto insurance with approximately 2 million cars insured globally, a Net Sponsor Score (NPS) of 84, and partnerships with nine of the top 10 US auto insurers.

Hagerty has invested in a unique business model that integrates omnichannel distribution, risk management and reinsurance, as well as subscription and membership with a rich first-party data source to generate multiple revenue streams and multiple benefits. convincing commercials for Hagerty. The Company’s omnichannel insurance distribution model allows the Company to evolve through national insurance partners, local agents and brokers, and direct distribution.

Additionally, Hagerty’s highly differentiated membership model helps to retain and retain members by engaging, entertaining, and connecting with members every step of their journey — digitally, on the track, in the garage, at an event or on the road. The Company’s automotive offering portfolio includes Hagerty Drivers Club (1.8 million members), Hagerty Drivers Club magazine (1.2 million readers), Hagerty YouTube (1.75 million subscribers), Big Three competition, a nationwide collection of premium car storage and social facilities. called Hagerty Garage + Social, and DriveShare, a peer-to-peer service that lets people rent cool, vintage cars.

Hagerty’s unique and industry-leading business model has resulted in continued success, including:

29% compound annual growth rate of revenues from 2018 to 2020

Strong customer loyalty at 90% 1

41% average loss rate 2 , which is significantly lower than the U.S. personal auto insurance industry by 76%

, which is significantly lower than the U.S. personal auto insurance industry by 76% Millions of people follow Hagerty’s automotive knowledge and participate in his social media programs

Advisers

JP Morgan Securities LLC (JP Morgan) is acting as financial advisor to Hagerty and Global Leisure Partners LLC (GLP) and ThinkEquity LLC (ThinkEquity) is acting as financial advisor to Aldel in connection with the business combination. Sidley Austin LLP is legal counsel to Hagerty. Loeb & Loeb LLP is legal counsel to Aldel. GLP and ThinkEquity act as advisers on Aldel’s capital markets. JP Morgan and GLP are acting as co-placement agents on PIPE. Mayer Brown LLP and Jones Day serve as legal advisers to the placement officers on PIPE.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Situated at Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty’s goal is to save driving and preserve automotive culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund this goal. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, the Concours d’Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d “Élégance , California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or contact us on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.

More information can be found at pressroom.hagerty.com.

