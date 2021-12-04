Didi delisting: Chinese company withdraws from New York listing just months after catastrophic IPO





“After a thorough study, the company will immediately begin to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and begin preparations for its listing in Hong Kong,” the Chinese rideshare company wrote on Friday on its verified account on Weibo, a platform popular Twitter type. in the countryside.

In a separate statement in English, the company said its board of directors authorized the company to file for delisting in New York.

The board “will organize a meeting of shareholders to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following the necessary procedures.”

The announcement comes just five months after Didi launched his blockbuster, a $ 4.4 billion IPO in the United States, a move that turned into a fiasco for the company. Its share price slumped when Beijing cracked down on the company, shortly after the offer said it would ban Didi from app stores in China because it violates privacy laws and poses risks to the company. cybersecurity.

The company’s stock is now worth about half of its IPO price of $ 14 per share, a loss of nearly $ 30 billion in market capitalization. Beijing’s decision to target Didi has been widely seen as punishment for its decision to go public abroad, and the company has become an illustration of China’s efforts to curb what the government sees as big tech companies. undisciplined. In the weeks following the IPO, Chinese officials proposed that companies with data on more than one million users seek approval before listing overseas. There have also been recent signs that Didi will be leaving New York. Bloomberg reported last week, citing anonymous sources, that the Cyberspace Administration of China has asked top leaders in Didi to come up with a plan to do just that. News of Didi’s decision to withdraw from the list has sent shock waves through Chinese social media. Friday at noon was one of the hottest topics on Weibo, with articles about the company attracting more than 120 million views. Softbank SFTBF long message written by a Weibo user described the delisting as “severe punishment” for Didi, the result of the “iron fist of socialism”. The most popular post on the subject attacked Didi’s international investors, includingfounder and CEO Masayoshi Son, of which Vision Fund is a major shareholder. The person wrote that she was “sad” about the “misfortune” faced by Didi executives, but angry about their relationship with foreign investors. “They could stand up straight, but they tended to crawl under the feet of foreign capital,” the person wrote. Softbank shares fell 0.7% in Tokyo on Friday. The stock had plunged 5% at the end of last week after Bloomberg reported Didi’s potential delisting. The pressure on Chinese companies doing business in the United States is not just coming from Beijing. Washington has also tightened the screws on companies in the world’s second-largest economy. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday finalized rules that would allow it to deregister foreign companies that refuse to open their books to U.S. regulators. China has for years rejected US audits of its companies, citing national security concerns. Ali Baba BABA JD.com JD Baidu START The new rules could have widespread consequences for many Chinese companies that do business with the United States, includingand. These three companies also already do business in Hong Kong. Chinese tech companies were rocked by Friday’s Didi news. E-commerce company JD.com plunged more than 5%, while Alibaba lost 3%. Baidu also lost 3%. Online music and games company NetEase, which also operates in New York City, slipped 5.4%. “This is just another black eye for Chinese tech stocks, which continue to face many regulatory challenges both domestically and internationally,” said Daniel Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst. at Wedbush Securities. “The streets remain very diverse among Chinese tech stocks, and this situation of Didi is another uplifting tale.” CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/02/investing/didi-ipo-delist-new-york-hong-kong-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos