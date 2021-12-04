Chinese ridesharing company Didi Chuxing withdraws from New York Stock ExchangeExBulletin



toggle legend Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images

BEIJING Chinese ridesharing platform Didi Chuxing has announced that it will withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and move to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after coming under Chinese regulatory scrutiny.

The announcement reflects the rapid reversal of the transport company’s fortunes as China undertakes a regulatory blitz targeting some of the country’s largest private tech companies.

“The rules are really stricter,” said Lester Ross, a partner at Beijing-based law firm WilmerHale. “This reflects real pressure (…) to tighten control over data, which is seen as an integral part of national security.”

In June, Didi landed a much-anticipated initial public offering of $ 4.4 billion on the New York Stock Exchange. Before its listing, 10 times the number of investors subscribed buy in Didi that there were shares available.

Less than two weeks later, Chinese state regulators under the country’s cyberspace administration announced they were investigating Didi and two smaller transportation platforms for potential national security violations.

China now requires any platform with more than 10 million users, such as Didi, to undergo a state security examination with the Cyberspace Administration in order to obtain official authorization to operate. register abroad. Have I got said it has around 600 million users, theoretically giving the company access to the addresses and travel history of many government employees who use the app’s data that may have had to be shared with US regulators. .

Didi’s delisting announcement comes just hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission noted it passed changes that would require foreign companies to submit to open book audits if they are listed in the United States. The new rules do not explicitly mention China, but the measures are widely seen as an effort to gain insight into Chinese business operations, which the SEC says it has not been able to audit satisfactorily since 2007.

As a result of the national security investigation, downloads of several Didi apps remain suspended in China and the company cannot register new users or drivers. In July, the company was fine Rmb 11 million ($ 1.73 million) for failing to seek state approval before completing 22 M&A deals.

Just this week, six state regulators announced new common rules that place additional restrictions on ridesharing platforms, including Didi, by setting caps on the fees companies can collect per ride.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the money that thousands of private investors, including many family family investors, have already spent on Didi shares. The value of Didi’s stock has fallen by more than half since its IPO.

Chinese regulators pressure tech companies for data security

Didi’s woes are closely linked to an ongoing regulatory campaign across China that has involved investigations and fines on powerful companies over issues of data security and traditional social values.

Last year, regulators abruptly halted the high-profile stock market listing of Ant Group, a massive financial technology firm founded by charismatic entrepreneur Jack Ma. Ma has not attended a public event since October 2020. The following April, e-commerce and logistics company Alibaba, which Ma also founded, was fined a record $ 2.8 billion for breaking anti-monopoly laws.

Long-discussed data storage and confidentiality measures also came into effect this year, imposing strict controls on how companies including foreigners store user data in China and on what data can be transferred out of the country.

Much of the country’s multibillion-dollar online education sector has been wiped out after regulators banned for-profit education companies and drastically cut back on the services they can offer. Once-lucrative sources of income from mobile and video games have also dried up for tech companies after China allowed minors to play no more than three hours per week. Increased censorship checks silenced A-list celebrities and reduced reality shows as the ruling Communist Party in China is cracking down on what it calls an unhealthy celebrity culture fueled by “distorted values” and “abnormal aesthetics.”

At the same time, Beijing pushed Chinese companies to enter the domestic market. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported regulators plan to ban variable interest entity, a legal workaround that has allowed tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent to list on foreign stock exchanges despite Chinese laws restricting foreign investment in certain sectors.

Instead, China has heavily promoted its Shanghai and Shenzhen trade. In November, China open a new Beijing Stock Exchange.

“They don’t think they necessarily have to have access to the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq for their businesses in the tech space to thrive,” said Ross of WilmerHale.

Emily Feng reported in Beijing; David Gura in New York.