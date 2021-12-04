China Didi to withdraw from New York and move to Hong Kong

Chinese ridesharing group Didi Chuxing has announced it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange, speeding up China’s decoupling from U.S. capital markets as Beijing attacks the country’s major tech groups.

The company, which has been hit by increased regulatory oversight in China, wrote on its official Weibo account on Friday that it would begin the delisting process and prepare to go public in Hong Kong.

Didi said in a separate statement that his board of directors authorized the delisting in New York of his US depositary shares “while ensuring that ADSs are convertible into freely tradable shares of the company on another internationally recognized stock exchange. “.

Didi shares fell 15% when trading started in New York. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.7% on Friday on the news. Alibaba e-commerce group fell 5.4%, and Internet group Tencent lost as much as 3.3%.

Didi launched its initial public offering of $ 4.4 billion in New York City in June, making it the highest listing of a Chinese company in the United States since Alibaba in 2014. Days later, Chinese regulators ordered that Didi’s app be removed from nationwide app stores. The company has also been banned from registering new users and subjected to a broad government investigation into its cybersecurity practices.

The group’s shares fell from the June IPO price of $ 14 to $ 7.80 at the New York close on Thursday. They first rose in pre-market trading on Friday, but then relinquished those gains.

While large Chinese state-owned companies listed in the United States have been targeted by the Biden and Trump administrations with investment bans, New York has remained an attractive destination for technology champions from the Chinese private sector.

Immediately after Didi’s IPO, Chinese regulators reported that other companies hoping to follow in its wake would be subject to more stringent approval procedures, especially if they handled data deemed sensitive by Beijing.

“This is the nail in the coffin of the decoupling of the stock markets between the United States and China,” said Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research in Hong Kong. “[Regulators] are pushed to do so because Xi Jinping has clearly taken a very nationalistic tone in terms of capital flows, especially from the United States. “

Didi’s IPO, which ended the week before the Chinese Communist Party celebrated its centenary, angry party and government officials who believed the group had brushed aside their national security concerns and to Didi’s vast treasure trove of cartography and other sensitive data.

The listing also came amid a long-standing crackdown on the dominance of China’s biggest tech groups that began in November 2020, when President Xi Jinping ordered a last-minute stop to dual listing in Shanghai. and in Hong Kong from Ant Group, Jack Ma’s fintech platform.

Ma, once the richest and most famous entrepreneur in the country, had angered Xi and other officials by criticizing Chinese financial regulators weeks before the scheduled IPO, which was to be the largest in the world never recorded.

Since the slippage was announced, Ma, who also founded the Alibaba e-commerce platform, has virtually disappeared from public view. Cheng Wei, chief executive of Didi, and Jean Liu, chairman, also kept a low profile as they sought a resolution with Chinese regulators.

“After this high-profile listing turns out to be a huge mistake, all Chinese companies will think twice before going to New York,” said Chen Long of Plenum, a Beijing-based consulting firm.

Didi’s rush to announce his intention to move his listing came just before the end of a six-month blockade at the end of December that will allow the company’s executives and almost all of its shareholders to start selling shares. At New York.

“The government can order something without realizing how complicated it is,” a lawyer in Beijing said of Chinese authorities pressuring Didi to leave the United States.

Didi said he would seek a listing in Hong Kong first and then urge US ADS holders to convert. But the city’s stricter requirements for businesses to fully comply with local laws was a major hurdle that pushed Didi to the United States in the first place. Didi has gone to great lengths to ensure that all of his drivers and their cars are properly registered.

Hong Kong’s listings have slipped this year amid concerns over growing pressure from China on tech groups. Companies have raised less than $ 26 billion this year through IPOs, about a fifth less than in 2020.

The lawyers said Beijing should clarify Didi’s compliance issues to get the registration done quickly.

A Beijing-based Didi investor said a major shareholder was unlikely to oppose the delisting, especially if it resolves the group’s deadlock with regulators.

“Big shareholders like SoftBank, Sequoia and Tencent will not dare to protest and challenge the government,” the investor said.

Didi said he would hold a shareholder vote on his delisting plans.

Additional reporting by Emma Zhou in Beijing and William Langley in Hong Kong

