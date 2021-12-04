Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,633.27, down 128.76 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 64 cents, or 2.07 percent, to $ 30.29 on 24.2 million shares.

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Down half a cent, or 25 percent, to 1.5 cents on 13.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 51.90 on 12.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up six cents, or 1.71 percent, to $ 3.56 on 10.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down four cents, or 2.38 percent, to $ 1.64 on 8.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 1.74 percent, to $ 15.22 on 7.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down 87 cents to $ 164.34. The Canadian National Railway Company announced plans to reopen its network in southern British Columbia this weekend after another episode of rain and wind caused a second shutdown. CN said on Friday that engineers and construction crews continue to work on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor, which was first cut by landslides and washouts amid torrential downpours in mid-November. The country’s largest rail operator restored limited service along the vital supply link last week before opting to “proactively re-shut” the line on Monday as more rain sparked more floods of water. mud, flooding and debris. The Montreal-based railway was also able to divert some traffic to the Port of Prince Rupert, which remains fully operational and unaffected by inclement weather. Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says service to the area is ongoing, including to the Port of Vancouver. CP cars loaded with prairie grain and fuel entered Vancouver last week for the first time in days after its rail corridor sustained heavy damage at some 30 locations between Vancouver and Kamloops, B.C. busiest corridor where they share rail infrastructure to maximize capacity.

BMO Financial Group. (TSX: BMO). Up $ 3.17 or 2.4% to $ 137.98. BMO Financial Group closed Big Six financial results week by announcing the largest dividend increase and share buyback plan of any bank as it announced earnings that were boosted in part by gains efficiency. The bank said on Friday it had increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to $ 1.33 per share and said it would repurchase up to 22.5 million shares representing 3.5 percent of outstanding shares. The payment commitment came as the bank reported earnings of nearly $ 2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, down from nearly $ 1.6 billion in the same quarter last year, and said it had achieved efficiency gains which should also lead to largely stable spending next year despite inflation. pressures. Managing Director Darryl White said the bank has been engaged for years in a cost reduction policy that has helped improve its efficiency ratio, a key measure of banks’ ability to turn assets into profits, from 540 basis points since 2018 at 56.5%. The bank has also kept spending stable over the past two years, excluding higher performance-based pay this year as it has cut some lines of business. Going forward, White said there are plans to make more efficient use of real estate and improve back office functions.

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA). Up to 13 cents to $ 24.50. AltaGas Ltd. announced that it would increase its dividend by six percent for next year and move to a quarterly payment schedule of monthly payments to shareholders. The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share from a payment in March. AltaGas pays a monthly dividend of 8.33 cents per share. He says the monthly payments will continue until the end of this year. AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with operations in Canada and the United States. The company is expected to host an investor day on December 15 where it will discuss its priorities and growth plans.

CCB Financial Group. (TSX: CWB). Down $ 1.65 or 4.4% to $ 35.75. CWB Financial Group increased its dividend as it announced that its fourth quarter profit increased from a year ago, beating expectations. The Edmonton bank said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, down from 29 cents. The increase in payment to shareholders came as the CWB said it earned profit attributable to common shareholders of $ 90 million or $ 1.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to profit of 63. $ 4 million or 73 cents a year earlier. Revenue totaled $ 260.6 million, up from $ 236.6 million in the same quarter last year. The CWB recorded a write-back of $ 10.2 million in its allowance for credit losses, compared to a charge of $ 19.6 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the CWB says it earned $ 1.03 per share, up from adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share in the fourth quarter of last year. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. For its full year, the CWB says it made profit attributable to common shareholders of $ 327.5 million or $ 3.73 per diluted share on revenue of $ 1 billion. The result was compared to earnings of $ 249 million or $ 2.86 per diluted share over $ 897.4 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press