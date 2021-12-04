Business
Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,633.27, down 128.76 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 64 cents, or 2.07 percent, to $ 30.29 on 24.2 million shares.
TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,633.27, down 128.76 points.)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 64 cents, or 2.07 percent, to $ 30.29 on 24.2 million shares.
Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Down half a cent, or 25 percent, to 1.5 cents on 13.8 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 51.90 on 12.7 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up six cents, or 1.71 percent, to $ 3.56 on 10.7 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down four cents, or 2.38 percent, to $ 1.64 on 8.6 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 1.74 percent, to $ 15.22 on 7.7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down 87 cents to $ 164.34. The Canadian National Railway Company announced plans to reopen its network in southern British Columbia this weekend after another episode of rain and wind caused a second shutdown. CN said on Friday that engineers and construction crews continue to work on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor, which was first cut by landslides and washouts amid torrential downpours in mid-November. The country’s largest rail operator restored limited service along the vital supply link last week before opting to “proactively re-shut” the line on Monday as more rain sparked more floods of water. mud, flooding and debris. The Montreal-based railway was also able to divert some traffic to the Port of Prince Rupert, which remains fully operational and unaffected by inclement weather. Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says service to the area is ongoing, including to the Port of Vancouver. CP cars loaded with prairie grain and fuel entered Vancouver last week for the first time in days after its rail corridor sustained heavy damage at some 30 locations between Vancouver and Kamloops, B.C. busiest corridor where they share rail infrastructure to maximize capacity.
BMO Financial Group. (TSX: BMO). Up $ 3.17 or 2.4% to $ 137.98. BMO Financial Group closed Big Six financial results week by announcing the largest dividend increase and share buyback plan of any bank as it announced earnings that were boosted in part by gains efficiency. The bank said on Friday it had increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to $ 1.33 per share and said it would repurchase up to 22.5 million shares representing 3.5 percent of outstanding shares. The payment commitment came as the bank reported earnings of nearly $ 2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, down from nearly $ 1.6 billion in the same quarter last year, and said it had achieved efficiency gains which should also lead to largely stable spending next year despite inflation. pressures. Managing Director Darryl White said the bank has been engaged for years in a cost reduction policy that has helped improve its efficiency ratio, a key measure of banks’ ability to turn assets into profits, from 540 basis points since 2018 at 56.5%. The bank has also kept spending stable over the past two years, excluding higher performance-based pay this year as it has cut some lines of business. Going forward, White said there are plans to make more efficient use of real estate and improve back office functions.
AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA). Up to 13 cents to $ 24.50. AltaGas Ltd. announced that it would increase its dividend by six percent for next year and move to a quarterly payment schedule of monthly payments to shareholders. The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share from a payment in March. AltaGas pays a monthly dividend of 8.33 cents per share. He says the monthly payments will continue until the end of this year. AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with operations in Canada and the United States. The company is expected to host an investor day on December 15 where it will discuss its priorities and growth plans.
CCB Financial Group. (TSX: CWB). Down $ 1.65 or 4.4% to $ 35.75. CWB Financial Group increased its dividend as it announced that its fourth quarter profit increased from a year ago, beating expectations. The Edmonton bank said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, down from 29 cents. The increase in payment to shareholders came as the CWB said it earned profit attributable to common shareholders of $ 90 million or $ 1.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to profit of 63. $ 4 million or 73 cents a year earlier. Revenue totaled $ 260.6 million, up from $ 236.6 million in the same quarter last year. The CWB recorded a write-back of $ 10.2 million in its allowance for credit losses, compared to a charge of $ 19.6 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the CWB says it earned $ 1.03 per share, up from adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share in the fourth quarter of last year. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. For its full year, the CWB says it made profit attributable to common shareholders of $ 327.5 million or $ 3.73 per diluted share on revenue of $ 1 billion. The result was compared to earnings of $ 249 million or $ 2.86 per diluted share over $ 897.4 million a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 3, 2021.
The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://www.moosejawtoday.com/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4828873
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]t.exbulletin.com