Stock market today: stocks are lining up amid November jobs Miss, Omicron





At least momentarily, a mixed November jobs report looked more likely to lift the market than weigh it down, but that promise quickly faded on Friday as major indices slid into the red. Ahead of the opening, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that only 210,000 non-farm jobs were created last month, well below estimates of 573,000. Despite that lousy title, some experts have pointed to substantial strength elsewhere. in the report. “The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020 and is approaching pre-pandemic levels,” said Robert Conzo, CEO of registered investment advice The Wealth Alliance. “In addition, the participation rate (the share of people working or looking for work) has increased, which is a good sign for the economy. Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer for global fixed income, points to a few other encouraging statistics. On the one hand, hourly wages jumped 4.80% year over year and 0.26% month over month, “providing a strong incentive for workers to return to the market. work “. And the six-month average for unadjusted private payroll gains is a staggering 700,000 plus jobs. “We are currently at 97.7% of the level of private employment before COVID (February 2020),” he adds. “In many ways, the job market is very strong right now.

Labor market weaknesses included leisure, hospitality and retail, which Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network, noted for online holiday shopping and, in some states, the winter virus outbreak. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. “As the omicron variant begins to spread, the growth of the workforce in these industries may remain under pressure,” he said. Ultimately, however, the positives from the November jobs report were not enough to outweigh the negatives for investors, who also saw the COVID-19 omicron variant spread nationwide. , five states recording cases Thursday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained up to 161 points at the start before tipping to a 375 point drop at its nadir; a late afternoon rally limited its losses to 59 points, or -0.2% to 34,580. The S&P 500 (-0.8% at 4,538) and Nasdaq composite (-1.9% at 15,085) also turned from green to red and suffered larger losses. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 sank 2.1% to 2,161.

U.S. crude futures contracts ended the day down 0.4% to $ 66.26 a barrel. For the week, oil prices fell 2.8%, marking their sixth consecutive weekly decline, the longest such streak since November 2018. Gold Futures gained 1.2% to $ 1,783.90 an ounce. Week over week, gold ended slightly lower. Bitcoin was not immune to Friday's weakness, slumping 6.2% to $ 53,494.33. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.)

ended the day down 0.4% to $ 66.26 a barrel. For the week, oil prices fell 2.8%, marking their sixth consecutive weekly decline, the longest such streak since November 2018. gained 1.2% to $ 1,783.90 an ounce. Week over week, gold ended slightly lower. Bitcoin was not immune to Friday’s weakness, slumping 6.2% to $ 53,494.33. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.)

was not immune to Friday’s weakness, slumping 6.2% to $ 53,494.33. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.) It was a cringe-worthy session for DocuSign (DOCU), which plunged 42.2% after earnings, its largest single-day decline. While the electronic signature company reported adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $ 545.5 million higher than 46 cents per share and analysts expected $ 531 million to It projects fourth quarter sales below the consensus estimate and year-over-year growth of 30%, slower than the 40% sales growth recorded in each of the six last quarters. “While we expected a possible decline from the growth peaks reached at the height of the pandemic, the environment has changed faster than expected,” CEO Dan Springer said on the earnings call. In response, Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded DOCU to Hold from Buy, expecting it to take time for the company to adjust to changes in sales.

(DOCU), which plunged 42.2% after earnings, its largest single-day decline. While the electronic signature company reported adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $ 545.5 million higher than 46 cents per share and analysts expected $ 531 million to It projects fourth quarter sales below the consensus estimate and year-over-year growth of 30%, slower than the 40% sales growth recorded in each of the six last quarters. “While we expected a possible decline from the growth peaks reached at the height of the pandemic, the environment has changed faster than expected,” CEO Dan Springer said on the earnings call. In response, Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded DOCU to Hold from Buy, expecting it to take time for the company to adjust to changes in sales. Chinese stocks grabbed him by the chin today. As explained in today’s freeOne step forwarde-newsletter, Beijing-based carpooling company Didi Chuxing (DIDI, -22.2%) said it is taking immediate steps to exit the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This has raised uncertainty over other Chinese stocks that remain listed in the United States, including the e-commerce giant. Alibaba Group (BABA), which saw its shares drop 8.2%. JD.com (JD, -7.7%), Baidu (BIDU, -7.8%) and Pinduo (PDD, -8.2%) were among the other notable declines.

(DIDI, -22.2%) said it is taking immediate steps to exit the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This has raised uncertainty over other Chinese stocks that remain listed in the United States, including the e-commerce giant. (BABA), which saw its shares drop 8.2%. (JD, -7.7%), (BIDU, -7.8%) and (PDD, -8.2%) were among the other notable declines. Toll brothers (TOLL), GameStop (GME) and Costco (COST) headlines a light earnings schedule next week. Virus uncertainty hangs over the market Confused about the effects of the omicron variant on the markets after a week of vacillating stocks? You’re not alone, the pros haven’t quite made up their minds either. “We always wait for more comprehensive evidence before making any significant adjustments to any forecast,” says BMO Capital Markets, for example. A Jefferies banking perspective also poses the threat as a question: “Should the omicron variant be a threat to economic recovery and markets” Until more is known about its transmissibility, lethality, and ability (or inability) to bypass vaccines, it’s a question mark that means investors should at least watch out for defensive measures. . Bond funds are classic protection and despite low rates in the face of high inflation, they could continue to generate interest if our COVID situation worsens. Other hiding places include Friday’s two best sectors: utility stocks (+ 1.0%) and consumer staples (+ 1.2%). The American consumer is the center of attention as we prepare to enter the new year, supply chain issues and soaring inflation take their toll, which could weigh on their discretionary spending. But it’s much harder for people to let go of everyday basics, providing a level of stability that makes consumer staples companies a prime choice for investment security seekers. Read on as we highlight our top 12 consumer staples for 2022:

