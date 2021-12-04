Investor Relations Week: Stock Market Theory Protects Coral Reefs, Abrdn Buys Interactive Investor, Grabs IPO Breaks Records

Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia are using stock market theory to help protect coral reefs, according to the Guardian. Academics have used modern portfolio theory, developed by Harry Markowitz in the 1950s, to identify which coral reefs are best positioned to survive global warming and may repopulate other reefs in the future. It’s basically a strategy to help us make decisions about what to protect, if we are to have corals by the turn of the century, said climatologist Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg.

Abrdn, the UK-based asset manager, has entered into a $ 1.5 billion ($ 2 billion) deal to acquire Interactive Investor, an online retail investment platform, reported the Financial times (paying). The takeover by abrdn, formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, highlights how asset managers are seeking growth amid falling fees and rising costs, the article notes. Interactive Investor has grown to become the UK’s second-largest fund supermarket through years of trading, and has received a boost from the surge in retail investment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grab, the Singapore-based ridesharing app, reached a value of $ 40 billion when it went public this week, making it the highest ever listing in the United States by a Southeast Asian company. Southeast, reported the BBC. The company, which does not expect profits until 2023, has entered the public markets through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Grab has released financial results for the past three quarters, although he does not need them, in an attempt to respond to criticism that he is avoiding public scrutiny of his financial performance, according to the article.

In other announcements on ridesharing apps, Chinese company Didi said it would be pulling off the New York Stock Exchange just five months after its IPO, according to Reuters. The tech company has aroused the wrath of Chinese regulators for ignoring a request to suspend its IPO in the United States, the news service reported. In June, Didi raised $ 4.4 billion in the United States after regulators asked it to postpone listing while they revised its data practices. The company plans to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange instead, sources told Reuters.

Members of the Corporate Reporting Dialogue, which has been set up to support consistency and comparability between sustainability reporting approaches, have decided to dissolve the initiative, given recent consolidation measures, said Accounting today. Last month, the IFRS Foundation announced the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board. The new body will consolidate the Value Reporting Foundation which oversees SASB standards, the international integrated reporting framework and the Climate Disclosure Standards Board.

CNBC reported that Jack Dorsey had resigned as CEO of Twitter. Parag Agrawal, the company’s chief technology officer, took over the role. Dorsey was CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company. Dorsey will remain on the board until her term expires at the 2022 AGM, the company said. Salesforce president and COO Bret Taylor will become chairman of the board, succeeding Patrick Pichette, a former Google executive, who will remain on the board as chairman of the audit committee. I decided to quit Twitter because I believe the company is ready to leave its founders, Dorsey said in a statement, although he did not provide any additional details on why he decided to quit.

The second published guide for companies on how to properly recognize and disclose compensation costs for spring-loaded executive awards. Spring awards are stock-based compensation agreements in which a company grants stock options or other awards shortly before announcing information about market developments, such as a publication of results with better than expected results or the disclosure of a significant transaction. Under the new guidelines, non-routine spring-loaded grants deserve special consideration by those responsible for compensation and financial reporting governance in public companies. SEC staff believe that when companies measure executive compensation, they should consider the impact that material non-public information will have when it is released.

Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has asked commodities group Glencore to divest its thermal coal business, divest non-core assets and improve corporate governance, the Financial Time reported. Bluebell wrote to the miner and trader earlier this month, urging him to chart a new future without coal, the world’s most polluting fossil fuel. Bluebell said Glencores plans to shut down its coal business and shut down all of its mines over the next 30 years, a strategy supported by its largest shareholders is both morally unacceptable and financially flawed. He wrote in a letter: A clear separation between carbonized and carbon-free assets is necessary to increase shareholder value.

According to CNBC, a limited but growing goal in the ESG investment movement is gender equity. Gender-focused investing prioritizes companies with higher representation of women on their boards and leadership positions, as well as those that perform well in pay equity and other policies in the workplace that particularly help women. We were seeing more and more investors, mostly women … looking to incorporate a gender perspective into their portfolios, said Kathleen McQuiggan, financial advisor at Artemis.

Reuters reported that Chris James, founder of Engine No 1, said that a failing governance structure propagated by management without an energy transition strategy was behind the hedge fund companies’ campaign to bring independence to the ExxonMobils Board of Directors. ExxonMobil has been an outlier when it comes to transparency and accountability regarding its environmental impact, James said. Three of four people with energy transition experience named by Engine No 1 joined the ExxonMobils board earlier this year.