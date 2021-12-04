Fate of “Fearless Girl” statue in question after license expires for New York Stock Exchange





New York’s fate Fearless girl The statue is once again in the air as its creator and the company that commissioned it argue over who owns the intellectual property. According to New York Post, the artist behind the rambling sculpture, Kristen Visbal, says her contract with State Street Corporation, the financial services company that paid for the piece, grants her full intellectual property rights. This is the contract that was filed with New York City, she believes. State Street, meanwhile, claims it has a different contract, which limits Visbal’s control over the bronze object, which currently sits across from the New York Stock Exchange. One document assigns all intellectual property rights to it and the other limits those rights, said Todd Fine, a Lower Manhattan curator working for Visbal. To post, saying he has reviewed copies of both agreements. At the forefront of the debate is the issue of replication: Visbal wants to make and sell copies of her sculpture, but State Street says she has waived the right to do so. The dispute dates back to 2019, when the company sued Visbal for breach of contract after having produced a series of Fearless girl facsimiles, including one she brought to the Women’s March in Los Angeles that year. I have a problem with the work that is not widely used by a diverse group of organizations aligned with the ideals that underpin it, Visbal said at a press conference next to the statue this week. . This is what happens when we let corporations rule New York City – to the point of even doing public art advertisements! It can’t happen. The City must stop treating @StateStreetGA at once. The permit is terminated. Let the artist contribute to a casting. – Todd well (@tfine) December 2, 2021 However, both sides are aligned with one goal: to keep the statue where it is. Unveiled on the occasion of International Women’s Day in 2017, the Visbals sculpture spent over a year face down Charging bull at New York’s Bowling Green before being moved to its current location in 2018. At the time, State Street got a three-year permit for the piece from the city’s Monuments Preservation Commission and Public Design Commission. This permit expired on November 29. In America, women have struggled for 121 years, and this small sculpture unofficially represents the women’s movement, Visbal explained this week. What does it say if we take it off? Now the company is asking for a three-year extension of the agreement. The Monuments Preservation Commission will hear the groups’ pitch at a meeting on December 14. A report will be submitted to the Public Design Commission to make a final decision. The day before, Dec.13, Visbal and representatives from State Street will meet for court-requested mediation, according to the To post. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





