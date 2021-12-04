Traverse Citys Hagerty debuts on the New York Stock Exchange

Hagerty Inc., an automotive lifestyle brand and leading specialty insurance provider to the auto enthusiast market based in Traverse City, has announced that the shares of its common stock and warrants will begin. to be traded today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbols. HGTY and HGTY.WS, respectively.

The move follows the company’s previously announced business combination with Aldel Financial, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), which was approved at a special meeting on December 1. Hagerty executives will ring the bell to open trading day on the NYSE on Monday. , December 6.

Today is a milestone for Hagerty and a testament to the talent and dedication of the entire Hagerty team and their commitment to our goal of saving driving and automotive culture for future generations, said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of the company.

We built the company to optimize growth in the large automotive enthusiast market, which today numbers approximately 69 million enthusiasts in the United States alone. Our goal is not only to provide car enthusiasts with great insurance, but to help them connect with each other and have fun with their cars.

Hagerty is a specialty auto insurance provider with approximately 2 million cars insured globally, an industry-leading Net Sponsor Score (NPS) of 84, and partnerships with nine of the top 10 US auto insurers.

She has invested in a business model that integrates omnichannel distribution, risk management, reinsurance, subscriptions and memberships with first party data to generate multiple revenue streams. Hagerty says the model positions it to scale through national insurance partners, local agents and brokers, and direct distribution.

Aldels’ mission was to partner with a great company with a significant and growing market opportunity, as well as a differentiated operating model. Hagerty meets these criteria and more, says Robert I. Kaufman, CEO of Aldel.

It is a company not only poised for growth, but with a unique culture and visionary management team, as well as a track record of financial success. We look forward to supporting Hagerty in his efforts to generate profitable growth in the years to come.

The company’s automotive portfolio includes the Hagerty Drivers Club (1.8 million members), Hagerty Drivers Club magazine (1.2 million readers), Hagerty YouTube (1.75 million subscribers), three major contests, a national collection of premium car storage and social facilities called Hagerty Garage + Social, and DriveShare a peer service -to-peer which allows people to rent cool vintage cars.

Hagertys’ business model has resulted in continued success, including:

Compound annual growth rate of 29% of revenue from 2018 to 2020.

90 percent customer loyalty.

Average loss ratio of 41%, which is lower than the 76% ratio of the personal auto insurance industry in the United States.

We are focused on preserving the aspects of driving that created American automotive culture in the first place, family, fun, community, competition, road trips and more, says Hagerty. Listing on the New York Stock Exchange marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hagertys history.

We are confident that we have sufficient capital to advance our strategy, which remains focused on investing in the company’s digital user experience to support and accelerate the growth of our member base, while expanding our portfolio. attractive and exciting car-focused events and services. We believe this strategy will create rewarding new experiences for car enthusiasts and sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.