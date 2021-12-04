Why DiDi Stock crashed today





What happened Actions ofDiDi Global (HAVE I GOT -22.18% ) fell 22% on Friday after the Chinese rideshare leader said it was preparing to pull its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. So what DiDi has struggled in public markets. Its shares have lost more than half of their value since the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in June. Things were tough from the start. Beginning of July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators wanted DiDi to postpone its IPO. The Chinese cybersecurity agency reportedly said DiDi should have done a more thorough review of its network to ensure that appropriate safeguards were in place to protect the personal information of Chinese citizens. DiDi has however decided to continue its IPO. Regulators have responded by banning the company from registering new users in China. The situation has apparently deteriorated to the point that DiDi is now under pressure to delist its shares from the US financial markets. The news prompted U.S. investors, many of whom were already frustrated with DiDi’s seemingly self-induced problems, to sell their shares today. Now what DiDi said he would continue to list his shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It will also ensure that its American Depository Shares (ADS) are convertible into new shares tradable on “another internationally recognized stock exchange”. Investors should expect to receive notification of an upcoming meeting of shareholders, at which they can vote on the selection of the new stock exchange listing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis, even one of our own, helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

