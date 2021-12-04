U.S. stock indices stumble on Friday, dragged down by Nasdaq Composite sharply as investor mood darkens after jobs report

U.S. stock indices ended lower on Friday, abandoning strong opening gains and posting another week of losses, as investors reassessed a weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay in hand from a Federal Reserve which seems to want to control inflation.

How Do Stock Indices Trade?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA lost 59.71 points, or 0.2%, to close at 34,580.08, after hitting 34,801.31 near the open.

The S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.84%

slipped 38.67 points, or 0.8%, to end at 4,538.43, after establishing an intraday high of 4,608.03.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-1.92%

lost 295.85 points, or 1.9%, to end at 15,085.47, near the 100-day moving average of 15,082.44, according to FactSet.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Index gained 617.75 points, or 1.8%, to 34,639.79, the best percentage gain since March 5, 2021 and the best points gain since November 9, 2020. The S&P 500 index closed up 1.4% at 4,577.10, its best day since October 14. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% to 15,381.32. The Russell 2000 RUT index oriented to small caps,

-2.13%

gained 2.7% on Thursday to close at 2,206.33, a day after reaching its first correction since June 2020.

For the week, all three major indices posted losses, with the Dow Jones down 0.9%, the S&P 500 down 1.2% and the Nasdaq down 2.6%. This Dow recorded a fourth consecutive week of losses, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each closed with weekly declines for the second consecutive week.

The Russell 2000 Index saw a weekly decline of 3.9%.

What drove the markets?

Markets ended lower as a Labor Department report showed only 210,000 new jobs were created in the United States in November, well below estimates by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, there were enough perceived positives in the numbers that it reignited concerns of an aggressive pace of tightening financial conditions by the Federal Reserve.

I don’t think there was much in this report that was going to derail plans for a faster reduction schedule than the Federal Reserve appears to have to consider to slow its asset purchases, or rate hikes to take hold. producing much earlier than investors expected just three months ago as the economy continues to recover during the pandemic, said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management, during a telephone interview on Friday.

While the overall figure from Friday’s jobs report was not terrible, some favorable trends in the data showed an increase in labor force participation, which the Fed likely sees as a victory as part of its maximum employment target, according to Heppenstall. He said markets are expected to experience more volatility as the Fed moves away from accommodation priority in the economic recovery and focuses more on inflation.

Read: Jekyll-and-Hyde jobs in the US aren’t as ugly as they look

Fed Chairman Jerome Powells noted on Tuesday that he could potentially speed up the process of cutting central bank spending amid high inflation, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the new omicron variant. of the coronavirus, have been the main source of unease in the market this week.

We have experienced substantial volatility almost every day this week, said Tom Mantione, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford, Connecticut, in a telephone interview on Friday. You are at an inflection point in Fed policy, he said.

The lackluster figure from Friday’s jobs report came despite more aggressive measures taken by companies to hire people, and may highlight the challenges the labor market faces in recovering from the pandemic, in especially as the spread of the omicron variant takes shape.

As for the positive aspects of the employment report, some 594,000 people re-entered the workforce in November, with the so-called participation rate reaching 61.8%. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, hitting a new pandemic low.

While disappointing on the number of headlines, the rest of the report was much better and that may help explain why stocks are renewing, wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a daily note.

Investors are scrutinizing the jobs report carefully because if the Fed sees it as positive, the central bank could accelerate interest rate hikes and strike a blow at rate-sensitive and growth-oriented stocks in the tech sector.

Read: Fed may have to end its bond-buying stimulus strategy in early spring, Bostic says

The markets have a lot to digest as the economy is strong, but the labor market is reaching its full potential and inflationary forces are already high. faster than many people expect, wrote Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance.

The market also fueled lingering concerns that tech valuations were too high, perhaps evidenced by the precipitous drop in shares of DocuSign DOCU, down 42.2% on Friday after the e-signature company’s billing and revenue forecast fell short of expectations and its chief executive said the pandemic boom had dissipated in the quarter.

Want Intel in all the new moving markets? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter.

In other economic reports on Friday, the final November reading of the service sector-focused IHS Markits Purchasing Managers Index was 58 from an initial reading of 57. The more closely watched services reading of the Institute for Supply Management rose to 69.1 in November from 66.7, above forecast. A reading of 50 or better indicates improving conditions. Orders from US factories rose 1% in October.

In US politics, the passage by Congress Thursday night of a short-term extension of government funding, until Feb. 18, avoids a partial shutdown after resolving a deadlock on vaccine rules. President Joe Biden enacted the bill on Friday to keep the federal government running.

Which companies were the center of attention?

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies fell to the fore on Friday, after Chinese rideshare giant Have I got Global HAVE I GOT announced Thursday evening that it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange, following pressure from the Chinese government. Didi shares plunged 22.2% on Friday.

Actions of Marvell technology

MRVL,

+ 17.68%

stocks jumped 17.7% after earnings and outlook for chipmakers beat Wall Street forecasts.

How did the other assets trade?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury billBX: TMUBMUSD10Yfell more than 10 basis points on Friday to 1.342%. The yield fell 14.2 basis points this week for its biggest weekly decline since June 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The prices of treasury bills fall as yields rise.

The ICE US dollar indexDXY, a measure of currency against half a dozen other currency units, has changed little.

In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate crude CL00 for January delivery CLF22,

-0.42%

fell 0.4% on Friday to $ 66.26 a barrel, posting a sixth straight week of decline.

GC00 gold futures,

+1.20%

for February delivery

GCF22,

+ 1.25%

rose 1.2% to $ 1,783.90 an ounce. For the week, gold prices based on the most active contract traded down nearly 0.1%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index,

-0.57%

closed 0.6% lower on Friday for a weekly decline of 0.3%. London UKX FTSE 100 Index,

-0.10%

slipped 0.1% but remained up 1.1% for the week.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index SHCOMP,

+ 0.94%

closed 0.9% higher on Friday for a weekly gain of 1.2%, while the Hang Seng HSI Index,

-0.09%

closed 0.1% lower in Hong Kong, bringing its decline for the week to 1.3%. Japanese index Nikkei 225 NIK,

+ 1.00%

closed 1% higher on Friday but still slipped 2.5% for the week.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article.