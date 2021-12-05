Bitcoin collapses by almost 20%; El Salvador buys the drop again





Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Saturday, another sign that investors were pulling back from riskier bets after this weekstock market liquidation. Bitcoin BTCUSD,

-0.59% ,

The largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell 18% to $ 46,571.84 around 7 a.m. ET, according to data from CoinDesk. It temporarily dropped to $ 42,000 before rebounding. Ether ETHUSD,

+ 2.41% ,

the second largest cryptocurrency, fell almost 16%. The declines have been widespread in the crypto world. Otherwidely traded cryptocurrenciesincluding Solana, Dogecoin DOGEUSD,

-2.38%

and Shiba Inu SHIBUSD,

-4.61

coin has lost more than a fifth of its value. The worry of the stock market over thenew Omicron variantof Covid-19 and theFederal Reserve Responseinflation might have played a role. Another possible factor in accelerating bitcoin sales has been the unwinding of highly leveraged crypto derivatives, said Noelle Acheson, head of market analysis at cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Trading. She pointed to a large sell order that could have triggered margin calls and liquidations for investors. The price of bitcoin swung later on Saturday after Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, whose countryadopted bitcoin as their national currencyin September, said in a Twitter post that the country had purchased 150 pieces for an average of $ 48,670 each. El Salvador just bought the dip! he said. He later wrote that the country missed the bottom of the fucking 7 minutes, followed by a laughing emoji. This is not the first time that El Salvador hasjumped on the marketafter a sharp drop in prices. The interventions transformed the small, impoverished nation into an informal central bank that supports digital currency, much like traditional central banks intervene in foreign exchange markets to maintain currency stability. The week was oneroller coaster ride for the stock market, with investors uncertain about the evolution of the pandemic and inflation. TheOmicron variantunleashednew restrictions around the world, just as travel was starting to rebound. Fears of a further economic slowdown have mixed with heightened concern from the Federal Reserve about inflation. Earlier this week, President Jerome Powell said the central bank was ready to withdraw its easy money policies faster than expected, opening the door for an interest rate hike in the first half of next year. Higher rates make holding speculative assets like bitcoin less attractive. When the Federal Reserve raised rates in 2017 and 2018, bitcoin prices fell dramatically, what crypto aficionados are calling the bitcoin winter. The coin took off again during the pandemic. Bitcoin hit an all-time high on November 9 of $ 67,802. An extended version of this story appears on WSJ.com

