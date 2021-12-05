Amex GBT signs SPAC agreement to go public





American Express Global Business Travel has agreed to merge with “blank check” Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that would take the company public at a valuation of 5 , $ 3 billion. The combination is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2022, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company said the move would create the world’s largest publicly traded business-to-business travel platform. The merged entity plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the name “GBTG”, which reflects its new name Global Business Travel Group, Inc. However, the B2B travel agency will continue to operate day-to-day operations. the day under its existing name and brand. American Express Global Business Travel through an 11-year agreement that will allow the company to use the brand for both its business travel and meetings and events divisions. The merger is expected to generate up to $ 1.2 billion in gross proceeds. New investors include Zoom, Saber, Ares Management Corporation and investment adviser HG Vora. Upon closing of the transaction, they will join American Express Company, Expedia Group and travel investment specialist Certares as shareholders. In addition, GBT has secured commitments for an additional $ 1 billion term loan facility to be established under its existing credit agreement to repay approximately $ 600 million of certain existing term loan facilities and providing additional funding of $ 400 million for general corporate purposes, including backstop potential buyouts. GBT CEO Paul Abbott said in a statement: Becoming a public company will be a historic step in GBT’s growth journey. The engagements of new investors like Zoom, Saber, Apollo, Ares and HG Vora are a huge vote of confidence in our business and the future of business travel, meetings and events. We anticipate that becoming a listed company will give us the additional investment capacity to strengthen our commitment to providing unparalleled value, choice and experiences to our customers and partners. Abbott will retain his position at the new company. American Express Global Business Travel is an industry leader with an incredible brand, a strong management team and a highly strategic shareholder base, ”Apollo partner Itai Wallach said in the company announcement. “This combination is an exciting and unique opportunity to support a leading company with strong sustainability and the possibility of accelerating its growth as a public company. The announcement of the IPO through a SPAC partnership ends a busy year for GBT, which began in January with the acquisition of Ovation Travel Group. In May, the company announced that it had reached an agreement with Expedia Group to acquire the company’s business travel division, Egencia. The deal was closed in November and, in particular, introduced new platforms at GBT and will allow the company to focus more on the small and medium customer segment. The agreement with Expedia is also accompanied by an expanded long-term content commentary for Expedia to provide hosting content in the Amex GBT procurement marketplace. Other SPAC deals in the industry this year include Wheels Up, which went public in February, and Cvent, which announced its SPAC merger plans in July and is set to appear on Nasdaq on December 9, the CEO Reggie Aggarwal at BTN. PSPC mergers have become a popular move to go public during the pandemic, as they allow companies to forgo traditional IPO processes and accelerate desired results.

