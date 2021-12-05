Didi’s departure from NYSE marks the end of Wall Street’s romantic relationship with big Chinese tech

New York (AFP) Chinese ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing’s announcement that it will withdraw its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, besieged by Beijing authorities and regulators Americans.

Only five months have passed between Didi’s New York IPO in June and the announcement on Friday that it would prepare a listing in Hong Kong. During that time, its market value fell 63 percent.

Didi’s move comes in the wake of a massive Chinese regulatory crackdown over the past year that has severed the wings of major internet companies with huge influence in the lives of consumers, including Alibaba and Tencent.

After Friday’s announcement, the heavyweights of Chinese online retailers whose shares are sold on the New York Stock Exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, fell sharply.

Shares of Alibaba – whose arrival on Wall Street in 2014 with great fanfare kicked off the parade of Chinese companies listed in the Big Apple – fell to their lowest level in nearly five years as rumors circulated that , after Didi leaves, Alibaba could be next.

Technically, even if Didi Chuxing moves its listing to Hong Kong, the holders of its shares in New York keep these holdings. Their investment does not simply disappear.

But “people are very scared of regulations and of the Chinese government,” said Kevin Carter, portfolio manager at EMQQ. “And it really, really affected the feeling. People are scared.”

Coincidentally, on Thursday, U.S. market regulators announced the passage of a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies if they do not provide information to auditors.

The move primarily targets Chinese companies and requires them to disclose whether they are “owned or controlled” by a government.

“While more than 50 jurisdictions have worked (…) to allow the required inspections, two have not historically done so: China and Hong Kong,” said Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler.

‘Sensitive data’

The Global Times, a newspaper close to the Chinese Communist Party, criticized the new US regulations in an opinion piece on Friday.

“If the United States places an unequal national security standard on competition between the two countries by requiring Chinese listed companies to hand over audits for inspection in order to spy on China’s internal situation and store huge amounts of sensitive data acquired by Chinese companies, China will not. accept that, ”the unsigned piece said.

Many of these New York-listed stocks are not owned by individuals but rather by institutional investors.

“Some funds may only have stocks traded in the US markets,” said Gregori Volokhine, president of Meeschaert Financial Services. “That’s what puts the pressure on stocks.”

And for many market watchers, Didi, described as China’s response to Uber, won’t be the last Chinese tech giant to be delisted from New York.

“This is not specific to Didi because for months we have seen the grip of the Communist Party on businesses tighten,” Volokhine said.

Shortly after Didi went public in New York City, the booking platform Full Truck Alliance and job search site Kanzhun were investigated by the Chinese cybersecurity watchdog. .

The Chinese government has also tightened regulations on companies that offer private lessons to families. It hurt New York-listed companies.

According to May figures from a US government agency, a total of 248 Chinese companies are listed in the United States, with a combined market capitalization of $ 2.1 trillion.

“After an active start to the year, Chinese companies have largely stopped exploiting the US IPO market since June, due to regulatory and political obstacles in both countries,” said Matthew Kennedy, strategist at Renaissance Capital.

This week, Spark Education, a large Chinese online education company for small classes, withdrew its scheduled IPO in the United States.

“As it stands, it can be said that there will be no more new Chinese IPOs and that the current ones will be withdrawn one by one,” Volokhin said. Renaissance Capital says there are 35 companies in this pipeline.

By exiting the U.S. market, Chinese companies are abandoning an investor base unlike any other in the world – with $ 52.5 trillion in assets under management, compared to $ 7.1 trillion in China, according to a study by the United States. last year by McKinsey and Company, a management consulting firm.

Carter said this political pressure on Chinese companies creates a strange situation in which the stars of the Chinese tech world are crashing in the stock market, but not because of their earnings reports.

“And these companies are still making a profit. And then those profits keep going up,” he said.

“The revenue growth for the year is over 30%. Not for each company, but a bit collectively. No matter where the shares are, no matter where the shares are trading, it always is,” he said. he declared.

